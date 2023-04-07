‘Frustrated’ Barrow boss Pete Wild writes off play-off chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Frustrated’ Barrow boss Pete Wild writes off play-off chances

By Press Association
Pete Wild saw his Barrow side beaten by Crewe (Martin Rickett/PA).
Pete Wild saw his Barrow side beaten by Crewe (Martin Rickett/PA).

Angry boss Pete Wild wrote off Barrow’s play-off chances after a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Crewe.

His side were the architects of their own downfall as they handed their hosts two first-half penalties, both converted by Dan Agyei, as their top-seven aspirations took a big dent.

Wild was fuming with referee Sam Purkiss’ first award, against George Ray, who was penalised for tussling with young Alex centre-half Connor O’Riordan at a corner.

Agyei drove the resulting spot-kick past Paul Farman for Crewe’s 13th-minute opener. And Agyei followed that up converting a second penalty in the 33rd minute after he had been brought down by Sam Foley.

“It was very frustrating the first penalty as that sort of thing happens at every corner every weekend and nothing is ever given,” said Wild. “To give a penalty against was absolutely ludicrous and it set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

“But the second penalty was a penalty and the referee hasn’t lost us the game, we didn’t do enough despite our dominance of the second half.

“We are going to have these games and, even though we’ve been on a good run, it was never going to be cut and dry. I’m frustrated, particularly with the fan who told me to f*** off at the end, that was really hard to take and I’d rather people who think like that not come and watch us.

“It was utopia getting into the play-offs and the group has not had enough to go to that level. But it allows us to play with freedom in our remaining six games and build for next season.”

Agyei’s penalties took his tally for the season to 14 and the goalscorer also set up substitute Chris Long to fire in Crewe’s third in the 89th minute and complete Barrow’s misery on their first visit to Gresty Road for 51 years.

The Cumbrians improved after the break and went close to pulling one back when Niall Canavan’s effort flew off Crewe defender Rio Adebisi’s knee and struck the bar.

Crewe manager Lee Bell said: “It was a really good performance with a bit of grit and determination to stay in front and see us through some pressure from Barrow. We showed some professionalism to see the game out.

“The first penalty is one which if it was one of our players we’d have no complaints about – we tell them doing that gives the referee the chance to make that decision. Our build-up play for the second penalty was very good when we got Dan Agyei off his backfoot.

“Then they were really good penalties from him, he is really cool from the spot, although we weren’t happy with a few things happening to put him off the first.

“All in all it was a good win and it was good for Chris Long as he is desperate to play and score goals. When he went through we expect him to score. He’s had to wait eight months because of his injury problems and hopefully we can get the benefit from him now.”

