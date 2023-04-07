It’s a huge win – Dino Maamria delight as Burton stun in-form Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It’s a huge win – Dino Maamria delight as Burton stun in-form Barnsley

By Press Association
Burton boss Dino Maamria saw his side claim a valuable win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Burton boss Dino Maamria saw his side claim a valuable win (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Burton boss Dino Maamria hailed a “huge win” for his side as they boosted their League One survival bid with a 2-1 victory over promotion-chasing Barnsley.

Conor Shaughnessy and Dale Taylor scored for Burton as they remained seven points clear of the relegation places with an impressive win over an in-form Tykes side that were chasing a 12th win in 15 games.

“It was a big win for us,” said Maamria. “Coming in here against a good Barnsley team, fourth in the league and in fantastic form – it’s a huge win.”

Barnsley dominated the first half and Maamria was disappointed with his side’s showing before the break but encouraging words at the interval saw Albion start quickly and hit the front with Shaughnessy’s first goal since December 2021.

Maamria added: “First half we were very tentative and nervous and made a lot of mistakes. All we did at half-time was instil some confidence and belief into the team and told them to go and be themselves and play on the front foot. Second half we responded really well and what a brilliant first goal – so well worked.”

Albion briefly held a two-goal lead when Taylor superbly curled home the fifth goal of his loan spell from Nottingham Forest with three minutes to go, only for Barnsley to halve the deficit moments later through Nicky Cadden’s sweetly struck left-footed effort.

It was the only time that keeper Craig MacGillivray was beaten in a stellar performance in goal for the Brewers.

“When we scored the second, we concede straight after and that gave them a bit of momentum and then Macca had to do his job and make a couple of great saves,” Maamria said.

“It was a whole team performance today. The back four did well and the midfield three were outstanding. Our front three worked tirelessly and Dale deserved his goal. It’s a great finish.

“At the other end when they got through Craig [MacGillivray] was there and he made some unbelievable saves late on and it’s a credit to him and to the whole team.”

Barnsley boss Michael Duff was hugely frustrated and felt a key moment early in the game cost his side dearly.

James Norwood’s shot was blocked on the line by Burton skipper John Brayford, with the visitors believing that an arm was used to stop the shot, but referee Adam Herczeg denied them what would have been a first penalty of the season.

“We found a keeper in unbelievable form, made five or six world-class saves but ultimately the best save of the day was made by their defender (John Brayford) on the line,” Duff said.

“You can’t hide away from the fact that it is a game-changing decision. If we go 1-0 up, and they are down to 10 men, we see the game out.

“It’s frustrating. Our keeper has had nothing to do, and we’ve been camped in their half for pretty much the whole game.

“I can’t be too harsh on the lads. People get emotionally attached to the result but there were lots and lots of good things today.

“Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hand up and it was bad luck, a top goalkeeping display and a poor decision by the referee.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single
Pat Machray of the Middlemuir flock near Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National
Children learning about the arable enterprise of the estate.
Banffshire estate welcomes school children
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. ANM Group post trading profit of ?649,000 and returns ?590,000 to members Picture shows; Thainstone Centre. Thainstone. Supplied by ANM Group Date; 06/04/2023
ANM Group shares trading profit of £649,000
CR0042030 Iain Macdonald, a feed sales rep covering the Highlands for Norvite who is retiring from the business next month. (May) 6th April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
End of an era for Mr Norvite as food adviser calls it a day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented