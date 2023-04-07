Simon Weaver: Harrogate do not play like Manchester City but players do care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Weaver: Harrogate do not play like Manchester City but players do care

By Press Association
Simon Weaver feels the Harrogate players showed the fans they care in the draw against Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Simon Weaver feels the Harrogate players showed the fans they care in the draw against Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver admitted his players might fall way short of being Manchester City standard but insisted they are showing the Wetherby Road faithful that they care after drawing with AFC Wimbledon.

Relegation-threatened Harrogate fought back from 2-0 down following an Ethan Chislett brace for the visitors to snatch an unlikely draw courtesy of Luke Armstrong’s 89th-minute reply and Levi Sutton’s equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Sutton’s first goal for the club since a January move from Bradford kept Harrogate two points above the drop zone, with Weaver reasoning: “There have been games this season when we’ve played good football and lost but we just had to stick in this match to get that elation at the end.

“There were moments before then that helped us stay in it as well like Warren Burrell’s block that prevented a certain goal and, while we’ve conceded a few this season, it was our turn to get the late goals.

“The players did not accept they were defeated at 2-0 down and kept believing in themselves and everyone could see how much getting a result from this game meant to them, because we kept pouring forward.

“The fans were giving us some stick and maybe that’s a sign of how the club has evolved because they go through the full spectrum of emotions like we do.

“We have to fight, snarl and scrap for every point here and, while we might not exhilarate the Harrogate public with Manchester City-style football, I hope that some of them that were giving us stick have gone home knowing they have a team of players that care.”

Away boss Johnnie Jackson, meanwhile, blasted his side’s “weak mentality” after they “conspired” to make it just one win from their last 14 games.

“We conceded from a corner when time was up and I don’t know how we have conspired not to win that game,” he reflected.

“For 70 minutes, it was an outstanding performance and the players had given everything we had asked for.

“We had completely dominated the game and, then, we had to make changes because some players were running out of legs or getting cramp and we looked a bit disjointed.

“We had done more than enough to win the game up to the point, but we haven’t and that comes down to having a weak mentality.

“It was nothing to do with physical or technical ability. Despite the disappointment, though, we’re not walking away with a defeat and we have to remember that, for 80 or 90 per cent of the game, we were really good.

“People might not want to hear that, but it’s the truth and we didn’t get what we deserved.”

