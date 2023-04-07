Nigel Clough hails Hiram Boateng after ‘fantastic finish’ in Mansfield win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Nigel Clough was full of praise for goalscorer Hiram Boateng after Mansfield came from behind to beat Swindon 4-2.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy put Swindon ahead early on but Stephen Quinn levelled with Mansfield’s first goal at this ground since 2002.

Lucas Akins gave Mansfield the lead just past the half-hour mark and then turned provider by finding Rhys Oates, whose deflected shot found the net.

Boateng made it four in the 65th minute after robbing Ronan Darcy in his own half and curling a shot into the bottom corner before Jonny Williams grabbed a late consolation off the bench.

The victory was the Stags’ first at the County Ground in 46 years.

On Boateng, Clough said: “Brilliant and I am delighted for him.

“We were talking last week where in pre-season he got into those positions and he was curling in bottom corners, top corners and he nearly put one in last week and hit the bar.

“So I am absolutely thrilled for him. It was a fantastic finish.

“He certainly gets into good positions and as soon as he comes on the pitch you can see the quality, he brings a couple of balls down and plays good passes.

“And then the finish was as good as anything you’ve seen.”

Swindon boss Jody Morris was angry with his side’s attitude.

He said: “I felt there were times in the first half when it looked like the players were ready to roll over and that is not good enough for anybody.

“There are ways in which you can lose games and that wasn’t good enough in the first half and I let that be known.

“I could probably have changed most of the players at half-time and the only one that comes out with any credit is Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

“But I didn’t because it would have been harsh if I only made one or two subs because of the fact I didn’t think anybody performed to the level in the first half that they should have done.

“I felt that today was a little bit different to the run we have been on with the level of performance.

“They were not as bothered as they should have been about being behind in a football game at this stadium in front of our own fans. And that is unacceptable.”