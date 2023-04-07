Mark Hughes critical of referee as Bradford draw at Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Hughes critical of referee as Bradford draw at Crawley

By Press Association
Mark Hughes (Simon Marper/PA)
Mark Hughes (Simon Marper/PA)

Bradford boss Mark Hughes was critical of the performance of referee Robert Lewis as his promotion- chasing side extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a goalless draw at relegation- threatened Crawley.

Hughes felt Lewis should have sent off two Crawley players for bad fouls on Brad Halliday and Jamie Walker late in the first half.

Crawley midfielder Rafiq Khaleel and defender Harry Ransom both received bookings for fouls on Halliday and Walker respectively, but Hughes felt both should have been dismissed.

City eventually ended the game with 10 men after defender Matty Platt collected two yellow cards, but the Bantams remain in sixth place still four points from the third automatic spot.

Hughes said: “The referee’s performance was well below the standard expected.

“They were two obvious red cards. The referee claimed that the challenge on Walker was not high, but you only have to take a look at the player’s leg.”

City have lost only twice since Boxing Day, drawing five of their last six games, and Hughes continued: “In terms of clear-cut chances if we had taken one we would have won the game.

“We got the job done up to a point, but we didn’t get the three points we wanted.

“It wasn’t the best performance to be honest. The pitch was dry and bobbly. We lacked guile, we were rushed and hurried at times, and I’m disappointed because we didn’t show the quality we normally do.”

Second bottom Hartlepool’s 4-1 victory at Grimsby put them level on points with Crawley with the Reds now staying out of the bottom two only on goal difference.

Reds boss Scott Lindsey felt his men were the better side and that the players they were absolutely determined not to be relegated this season.

The former Swindon manager said: “I know what the lads want and that is not to get relegated. We deserved more than a point.

“We can’t rely on other results but if we play like that we’ll be fine.”

Asked how he felt about the five bookings in the last 15 minutes of the first half, Lindsey said he had “no problem with a bit of needle.”

He added: “When you need a point from a game a bit of needle can help, and I do not mind it on the sidelines either.

“Every game at this level is hard, but every game is winnable. I know the level my  players can play up to and they showed it against Salford and Swindon.

“We are capable of playing well against the top sides and we’re good at home. We needed to win the game and are a little disappointed not to have done so.”

