Last-gasp Ozan Tufan penalty earns Hull thrilling 4-4 draw at Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Last-gasp Ozan Tufan penalty earns Hull thrilling 4-4 draw at Sunderland

By Press Association
Ozan Tufan scored a last-gasp equaliser for Hull (Owen Humphreys/PA).
Ozan Tufan scored a last-gasp equaliser for Hull (Owen Humphreys/PA).

Ozan Tufan scored a penalty with the last kick of the match to snatch a point for Hull in a wild 4-4 draw at Sunderland.

The hosts trailed 1-0, led 2-1, trailed 3-2 and then led 4-3 in a topsy-turvy contest as they looked set to give their Championship play-off hopes a major boost.

But the Tigers left Wearside with a point after Tufan swept home his second goal of the game from the spot in the eighth minute of added time.

Tufan’s opener was cancelled out by quickfire strikes from Joe Gelhardt and Amad Diallo before Allahyar Sayyadmanesh sent Hull in level at 2-2 at half-time.

Regan Slater put Hull in front, only for a Diallo penalty and a Jack Clarke finish to again change the complexion of the game before Tufan had the last word.

The result leaves Sunderland six points shy of the play-off places.

Hull took the lead after 11 minutes when Tufan latched on to a Slater through-ball and rifled into the top corner.

The Tigers had a glorious chance to double their lead through Slater, but the midfielder was denied by a brilliant reaction save from Anthony Patterson.

And, from the resulting counter-attack, the hosts were level.

Clarke led the charge and, although he made a mess of his shot from inside the area, his effort turned into the perfect disguised pass for Gelhardt and the Leeds loanee slotted home his second goal in Sunderland colours after 21 minutes.

Within 60 seconds Sunderland were ahead.

Hull gave the ball away from the restart and the hosts took full advantage, Diallo firing home from inside the box.

The Stadium of Light was bouncing, but Hull soon hit back in the 25th minute.

Patterson initially did well to save from Dimitrios Pelkas, but Sayyadmanesh was on hand to crash the rebound in off the bar to score his first goal of the season.

After five minutes of madness the game calmed down.

But Sunderland looked set to take control again in an energetic start to the second half, pinning Hull back.

Gelhardt fired over from inside the box, Patrick Roberts wasted a free-kick from a promising position and Dan Neil saw an audacious dipping volley go wide.

But, against the run of play, it was Hull who retook the lead midway through of the second half.

Trai Hume tried to shield the ball out of play by the byline, but the persistent Slater muscled past him and just kept it in before lashing a shot into the top corner.

Then came yet another twist after 73 minutes as Sunderland were awarded a penalty when Clarke went down under the challenge of Alfie Jones, with Diallo getting his second of the game from the spot.

The Black Cats got themselves back in front when Clarke finished off a fine team move in the 81st minute.

But the hosts were unable to see the game out and shot themselves in the foot at the death.

Substitute Pierre Ekwah fouled Slater inside the box and Tufan made no mistake from the spot.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single
Pat Machray of the Middlemuir flock near Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National
Children learning about the arable enterprise of the estate.
Banffshire estate welcomes school children
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. ANM Group post trading profit of ?649,000 and returns ?590,000 to members Picture shows; Thainstone Centre. Thainstone. Supplied by ANM Group Date; 06/04/2023
ANM Group shares trading profit of £649,000
CR0042030 Iain Macdonald, a feed sales rep covering the Highlands for Norvite who is retiring from the business next month. (May) 6th April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
End of an era for Mr Norvite as food adviser calls it a day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented