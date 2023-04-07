Connor Roberts strike sends Burnley back into the Premier League

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley’s promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed with seven games to spare as they beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside.

Just over 10 months since they were relegated under the caretaker stewardship of Mike Jackson, Vincent Kompany’s reborn Clarets will be back in the top-flight next season.

Ashley Barnes’ first-half opener set them on their way on Teesside, and while Boro briefly restored parity thanks to a penalty from Chuba Akpom, Connor Roberts’ 66th-minute strike secured the victory that guarantees promotion.

WE ARE GOING UP! 🤩🥳 pic.twitter.com/O8yLqMdWHh — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 7, 2023

With an 11-point cushion over second-placed Sheffield United, Burnley will almost certainly end the season as champions, while Middlesbrough’s hopes of claiming automatic promotion are surely over given they are now nine points adrift of the second-placed Blades, having played a game more.

Burnley started the evening knowing only a victory would be sufficient to guarantee a return to the top-flight at the first time of asking, and while Cameron Archer threatened for Boro in the opening 10 minutes with a volley that flew over, the Clarets calmed any jitters by opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

Josh Brownhill’s 20-yard strike would probably have been saved by Zack Steffen, but an alert Barnes stuck out a foot in the penalty area to divert the ball past the Middlesbrough goalkeeper and into the net.

Promotion back to the #PL at the first attempt! 👏 We'll see you soon, @BurnleyOfficial! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/eMagjOLgM8 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 7, 2023

Akpom blazed over from outside the area as Middlesbrough tried to haul themselves back into the game, but Burnley should really have extended their advantage just before the half-hour mark.

Nathan Tella stole in behind Darragh Lenihan as he raced onto a headed ball forward, but despite being clean through on goal, the Southampton loanee dragged a wasteful effort wide of the left-hand post.

The intensity of Burnley’s midfield pressing enabled them to remain on the front foot for much of the evening, with the visitors’ willingness to take risks in possession, no matter where they were on the field, clearly a key part of the tactical DNA that Kompany has inherited from his playing days with Manchester City.

Vincent Kompany has led Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boro are also hoping to get back to the top-flight this season, of course, and having refused to cave in during the first half, the hosts got themselves back onto level terms within the opening two minutes of the second.

A blocked shot rebounded towards Archer, who was bundled over by a clumsy challenge from Josh Cullen as he prepared to take control of the ball inside the area. Akpom stepped up and calmly drilled home his 27th league goal of a remarkable season from the penalty spot.

Barnes headed Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s cross over as Burnley attempted to restore their advantage, and the visitors claimed the lead for a second time in the 66th minute.

Tella broke clear to slide over a low cross from the right, and having broken into the area, Roberts was left with the simple task of turning the ball home from the edge of the six-yard box.

Burnley’s celebrations were soured when Gudmundsson appeared to be struck by something that had been thrown from the crowd, but the Clarets celebrated enthusiastically when the final whistle confirmed their success.