Adam Sadler happy at the helm of Leicester but only looking a game at a time

By Press Association
Adam Sadler is Leicester’s caretaker (Tim Goode/PA)
Adam Sadler is Leicester’s caretaker (Tim Goode/PA)

Adam Sadler is “privileged” to be in temporary charge of Leicester but insists all the focus is on preparing the team for their crunch clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Sadler is in temporary charge along with fellow first-team coach Mike Stowell following Brendan Rodgers’ sacking last week and the pair were at the helm for Tuesday’s home defeat to Aston Villa.

They will remain in the dugout for the huge game against the Cherries, which could be decisive in their bid to beat the drop as they are two points behind their visitors.

But Sadler is not focusing on his own position.

“Having been at the club for such a long time, as has Mike, we have got a relationship with players we know on a professional level so the club has asked us to do a job,” he said.

“It is a privilege to work at this football club, it is a fantastic football club, right down from the owner to the fans is first class. We feel that support.

“We have been asked to do the job and we see that as our responsibility to give our absolute maximum, our absolute best and it is really about keeping the focus on the players.

“It’s not about Mike and me. We want this group of players feeling the support and having the confidence to go and get the results we require to stay in this division.”

With up to eight clubs involved in the battle to beat the drop, Saturday’s result could have a big bearing on how the season pans out.

“It is interesting in that there is so few points between the bottom eight clubs,” Sadler added.

“I am sure it is going to make for a fantastic end to the season for the neutral but beyond Saturday I am just fully focused on getting this team prepared to be in the best best possible position to win the game.

“You only have to look at the results on a week by week basis, how it fluctuates.

“But my job here, I’m not looking beyond Saturday, it has to be the centre of my focus and the centre of Mike’s focus.

“Together we work very well, we know each other very well so we will be fully supportive of each other in the process to give the lads all the support they can have to go into the game full of confidence and focused on winning.”

