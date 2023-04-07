Stay true to yourself – Steve Cooper not wavering over his philosophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stay true to yourself – Steve Cooper not wavering over his philosophy

By Press Association
Steve Cooper is still confident in his approach (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cooper is still confident in his approach (Nick Potts/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says the speculation surrounding his future has not affected belief in his method.

Cooper was reported to be close to the sack as a seven-game winless run plummeted Forest back into relegation trouble, but owner Evangelos Marinakis publicly backed his manager 24 hours after the midweek defeat to Leeds.

The Welshman, widely regarded to be one of the best young coaches in the game, insists he has remained strong-minded and believes now is the time to have even more belief in his philosophy.

“All the experiences that I’ve had since I’ve gone into first-team football at Swansea and then here, everything makes you better,” he said.

“Everything makes you stronger. There are a lot of experiences you need to become a real manager and that only comes through living and breathing certain phases.

“That is my outlook. Whatever you get, good, bad or indifferent, it’s good for me.

“I’m never as good as a newspaper article or as bad as a newspaper article – that’s why I don’t read it. I really believe that.

“I just focus on what does the next training session look like, what player do I need to speak to, what player needs this, needs that, what might the next game plan look like. That is a big enough challenge as it is and takes up enough of my thinking.

“I don’t let anything else… and I am strong-minded like that and I’m glad I am like that. Maybe I wouldn’t be here now if I wasn’t.

“Stay true to yourself. I’ve been coaching professionally for over 20 years and I’ve built up something I really believe in. Now is not the time to come away from that, now is the time to believe it even more.

“A real mindset, philosophy, way of working for me is more for the challenging times than the good times, so let’s live and breathe it.”

Forest are part of one of the tightest relegation fights in recent memory with eight teams separated by five points.

But they have a tough run of fixtures to contend with as they face games with Aston Villa, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Brentford before the end of the month.

And Cooper says it is imperative that they take matters into their own hands.

“We’ve just got to keep going, there’s loads of teams,” he said. “It’s in our hands.

“I guess it’s exciting that so many teams are in it. Usually there’s three or four teams in it.

“We’re not losing against Leeds and thinking how did the other teams do. Ok, you look at it but you’re not looking at other results. That is the wrong mentality to have and you end up tying yourself in knots about what might be.

“Focus on yourselves, we’re in control of that and commit everything to that and nothing else.”

