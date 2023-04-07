Julen Lopetegui says Wolves will keep their heads as run-in intensifies

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Julen Lopetegui vowed Wolves will keep their cool – despite fresh charges from the Football Association.

Tempers have risen at Molineux in the last few weeks as they continue to battle relegation.

Assistant Pablo Sanz was charged, along with Nottingham Forest coach Alan Tate, with improper conduct after the pair were sent off during last week’s 1-1 draw.

Daniel Podence has been also charged with spitting at Brennan Johnson, something he denies.

It comes after Wolves and Forest were fined after the players clashed at the end of their Carabao Cup tie in January, which Forest won on penalties.

Lopetegui also fumed at referee Michael Salisbury following last month’s 4-2 defeat to Leeds, saying he could write a book about the bad decisions which have hurt his side this term.

Wolves are just one point above the Premier League drop zone ahead of Saturday’s visit of Chelsea but Lopetegui promised to remain focused.

He said: “I respect all of my colleagues, all of them. The fight is inside the pitch, out (of the pitch) we have to help the team, no more.

“I try to respect all the coaches, the opposition bench, the referee because it’s my way of working. I demand the same from my staff but maybe sometimes different things happen.

“We are people, sometimes we make mistakes and we try to improve. My staff are not ones who do not respect others. My staff are polite.

“The real situation is we have a challenge in front of us. Nine matches to achieve our aims.

“When we win all of us are happy but the line is going to be very fine. We have to put the focus on our aims, no more.”

Lopetegui faces a Chelsea side with Frank Lampard now in charge following Sunday’s sacking of Graham Potter.

It came just hours after Leicester axed Brendan Rodgers with a record 12 Premier League managers losing their jobs this season.

“This is our job, unfortunately it’s happened more this year. Maybe this is because all of the teams have the same aims and they can’t all achieve them,” said Lopetegui, who replaced the sacked Bruno Lage at Molineux.

“When one colleague is sacked I’m sorry for him. You have to be able to work under pressure, it’s our job.

“You don’t have control of the decision of others. If you are always thinking it’s going to happen or not (it does not help), you have to play every day doing your best.

“Unfortunately it’s the real situation, we have to accept it’s part of the job.”