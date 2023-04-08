Javi Gracia plays down role in Jack Harrison’s resurgence as key Leeds player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Javi Gracia plays down role in Jack Harrison’s resurgence as key Leeds player

By Press Association
Jack Harrison has been involved in five of the 10 goals Leeds have scored under Javi Gracia (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jack Harrison’s resurgence as a key playmaker for Leeds has had little to do with Javi Gracia, the club’s head coach insists.

Gracia has typically played down his role in the winger’s return to form under the Spaniard, which has helped give Leeds’ survival fight some momentum.

Harrison has emerged from a relatively non-productive spell since the turn of the year, scoring three goals in Leeds’ last four matches.

He has been involved in five of the Whites’ 10 goals scored in Gracia’s six league games in charge and on Thursday signed a new five-year contract at Elland Road.

When asked if he had had any special input since replacing Jesse Marsch in February, Gracia said: “Nothing different than others. I try to speak with all my players because it’s my job.

“I have to try to help them to improve their level. With the players that are playing more, maybe you speak more about the different actions in games.

“But I like to speak to all of them because all of them deserve my consideration. Then I try to take care of all my players the same way.

“Jack is keeping a high level, assisting, scoring, working a lot for the team and I think it’s in the level of the team, always with the desire to improve.”

Harrison appears to have put an unsettled period behind him. He had expected to complete a reported £20million move to Leicester on transfer deadline day in January before Leeds had a late change of heart.

The 26-year-old is one of several players to have thrived under Gracia, who has certainly steadied the ship by collecting 10 points from a possible 18 since he arrived.

Leeds aim for back-to-back league wins for just the second time this season on Sunday against Crystal Palace at home and Gracia said tactical changes have been implemented after collaboration with the players.

“Of course, it’s my job to take that decision, but of course we spoke something about it when I arrived at a new club,” the former Watford boss added.

“First thing for me is to know the characteristics of the players, their positions, where they prefer to play, and then after that I have to choose the best solution, the best shape, the best way to play.

“First of all is to know better my players and after speaking, after watching them in training sessions, after living with them in different experiences, I have to choose the best option.”

