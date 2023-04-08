Hibs boss Lee Johnson not taking lowly Dundee Utd lightly after past problems

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson insists he will be paying no attention to Dundee United’s lowly league status as he feels they have caused his team enough problems already this season not to be taken lightly.

United won 1-0 in the first meeting between the teams at Tannadice in October and were then within seconds of pulling off another victory at Easter Road in January before Kevin Nisbet’s stoppage-time equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for the hosts.

Johnson, whose side are sixth and still chasing a European spot, is surprised that United are still bottom of the table ahead of Sunday’s live televised clash at Tannadice.

“I’ve always quite liked the Dundee United squad,” he said. “They’re another side that invested quite heavily in the summer in terms of the players they brought in.

“They started really poorly obviously but then they had a good little flurry. We found it really difficult in the two games we played against them.

“I thought first half in the game at their place, they were the better side and in the second half we were the better side. Fits and starts from both teams.

“In our game at home, I thought they were better than us and we managed to salvage a draw.

“This is the type of game we’ve got to show what we’ve got. It’s in front of the Sky cameras which is a boost for the players, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I don’t think we’re the underdog or that we’re expected to win. I think it’s just a game where two teams need the result.”