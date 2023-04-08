Celtic close in on title with thrilling derby victory over Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Celtic close in on title with thrilling derby victory over Rangers

By Press Association
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi scores against Rangers (Malcolm McKenzie /PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi scores against Rangers (Malcolm McKenzie /PA)

Celtic took a massive step towards retaining their cinch Premiership title as a thrilling 3-2 Old Firm derby victory saw them move 12 points clear of nearest rivals Rangers.

Michael Beale got the strong start to the game he had wanted from his Rangers side and they were perhaps unlucky to see an Alfredo Morelos ‘goal’ chalked off for an infringement, but they found themselves behind after 26 minutes through a close-range finish from Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

Ibrox skipper James Tavernier levelled just before the break with a stunning free-kick, met with total silence as no away fans were present, but Furuhashi took advantage of a Ben Davies mistake in the 62nd minute to grab his second.

Another calamitous error by fellow Ibrox defender John Souttar, starting for only the second time this season, allowed Portuguese winger Jota to score a simple third in the 73rd minute before Tavernier reduced the deficit with a header to ensure a tension-filled end to the match.

It was a first defeat in the league for Beale since he became manager and it will see the title remain in the east end of Glasgow, barring the most unlikely of collapses.

Beale suffered a major blow with the absence of defender Connor Goldson with a hip injury, his place taken by Souttar.

Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin returned to the Gers’ midfield following a thigh injury while Celtic duo Greg Taylor and Aaron Mooy were declared fit after knocks.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Kyogo Furuhashi (right) celebrates scoring Celtic’s second goal (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

With no away fans in the stadium due to fan safety and security issues, there was a different type of atmosphere with 60,000 Celtic supporters backing their side.

Rangers pressed from the start with some success but Furuhashi had the ball in the net from an Alastair Johnston pass in the sixth minute – only to see an offside flag.

In the 12th minute, Celtic skipper Callum McGregor’s shot from distance was saved by namesake Allan, who then made a brilliant save from Jota’s left-footed drive.

From Rangers’ first corner in the 20th minute Morelos knocked Borna Barisic’s delivery in from six yards but was adjudged to have pushed Johnston by referee Kevin Clancy.

However, when Furuhashi turned and fired in Matt O’Riley’s cutback from eight yards, the home support erupted in the knowledge that this goal was a good one.

The tempo of the game increased further and Gers midfielder Malik Tillman’s drive escaped Joe Hart’s far post before Rangers keeper McGregor parried a long-distance effort from Jota.

But after O’Riley was booked for a foul on Tillman 25 yards from goal, Tavernier stepped up and curled the ball over the wall and past Hart with the ball going in off the crossbar – the only noise coming from the Rangers players and their bench.

Morelos missed a good chance at the start of the second half, his scuffed shot saved by Hart, and the visitors soon paid for their profligacy.

But Celtic’s second goal was down to Davies trying to keep the ball from going for a corner, his header on the by-line hitting Jota and falling to Furuhashi who rifled it low past McGregor.

Another defensive mistake proved costly.

When Souttar was short with a pass back to McGregor, Jota rounded the Gers keeper – who was slow to react – and squeezed the ball in from a tight angle.

It looked all over for Rangers, but Tavernier brought them back into the game when he headed in Barisic’s cross five minutes later.

A flurry of substitutions made the final stages disjointed – Celtic’s Alexandro Bernabei missing a great chance when through on goal – but ultimately no damage was done and with only seven fixtures remaining, the title looks almost certain to remain at Parkhead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone 0-2 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
Inverness players celebrate after Jay Henderson scores to make it 1-0 against Raith Rovers. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 2-0 Raith Rovers - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 08/04/23
Banks o' Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against…
Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience

Editor's Picks

Most Commented