Jos Buttler hits IPL half-century but Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer sit games out

Jos Buttler starred as Rajasthan Royals completed a 57-run Indian Premier League victory over Delhi Capitals at Guwahati.

Buttler, England’s captain in limited-overs cricket, hit 11 fours and a six in a 51-ball 79 to steer the Royals to 199 for four from their 20 overs.

It was a gutsy show from Buttler, whose participation had been in doubt after he cut the little finger on his left hand in the Royals’ previous game against Punjab Kings.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes missed out on IPL action on Saturday (PA)

Despite Australia batter David Warner making 65 from 55 balls, the Capitals fell well short in their reply of 142 for nine.

Ben Stokes missed out on Chennai Super Kings’ visit to Mumbai Indians after reports that the England Test captain had suffered a heel injury on Friday.

Jofra Archer was also absent, with Indians skipper Rohit Sharma quoted as saying that the England paceman was left out as “a precaution”.