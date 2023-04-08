Rangers boss Michael Beale bemoans ‘harsh’ VAR decisions in derby defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers boss Michael Beale bemoans ‘harsh’ VAR decisions in derby defeat

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale unhappy with two key decisions in Celtic defeat (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale unhappy with two key decisions in Celtic defeat (Jane Barlow/PA)

Michael Beale felt Rangers were on the wrong end of two key decisions in the 3-2 defeat at Celtic which all but settled the destination of the cinch Premiership.

Gers striker Alfredo Morelos had a ‘goal’ chalked off after referee Kevin Clancy adjudged that Hoops defender Alistair Johnston had been fouled.

Kyogo Furuhashi then gave Celtic the lead after 26 minutes before Rangers skipper James Tavernier levelled just before the break with a stunning free-kick.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos on the pitch ahead of the cinch Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday April 8, 2023.

Furuhashi took advantage of a Ben Davies mistake in the 62nd minute to grab his second, although Beale claimed the ball came off the arm of Jota beforehand.

And another error by visiting defender John Souttar, starting for only the second time this season in place of the injured Connor Goldson, allowed the Portuguese winger to score a third before Tavernier reduced the deficit with a header.

Rangers are now 12 points behind the Hoops with seven games remaining, with their title hopes up in smoke.

“Fine margins,” said Beale of an enthralling game. “I thought we played well in the game. Obviously two big mistakes were quite costly for us, after I thought we started the second half very well.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
James Tavernier (right) scores Rangers’ first goal of the game (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I thought one or two VAR decisions were harsh on us.

“If you look at Alfredo’s shirt, it is twisted around his back and I don’t think their player is trying to play the ball, only one player is trying to play the ball.

“There’s a lot going on with the two players but why pick on ours at the moment?

“Kevin sees it there and then. I asked him if it was for a foul on (goalkeeper) Joe Hart and he said it was for a foul by Alfredo, that’s what I am disappointed with.

“The guys in the (VAR) studio are watching it back, all I would ask is if you look at the number on Alfredo’s shirt, who is pulling who?

“One is trying to play the ball, the other isn’t. It was a big decision in the game.

“Ben Davies makes a mistake with the clearance up in the air and heading against Jota, but it hits his arm. I know it’s not outside his body, but to not get one of the two is harsh.

“Going back to the game, the two mistakes that cost us are not the only mistakes, we had chances up the other end when we could have been more decisive.

Aberdeen v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Pittodrie Stadium
Connor Goldson has a hip flexor issue (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I thought my team played well throughout and probably deserved a bit more.”

Beale revealed Goldson will have a scan on a hip flexor problem.

He said: “We lost Connor with 20 minutes to go in the training session on Friday. I thought John played really well. I don’t want the focus to be on the misplaced pass.

“Connor has a problem with his hip flexor, he will have a scan after the weekend.

“He felt it earlier in the week but thought he was fine, trained, but it was just too sore to play.”

