Stuart Kettlewell delighted as training-ground work pays off for Motherwell

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell hailed his team’s commitment and composure after sealing a 3-0 home win over Livingston.

A Kevin van Veen brace and a Max Johnston strike means the Steelmen have now taken 16 points from a possible 21 since the former Ross County boss took charge in February.

Kettlewell said: “It was another good home performance. I was delighted with the clean sheet and three goals.

“There were moments where we could have been better but we scored at crucial stages of the game.

“The most pleasing thing is the nature of the goals. We’ve watched them back already and it’s the things we work hard on during the week.

“If we can take on information and execute things it gives us a chance. From a coaching standpoint we’re starting to reap the benefits from the work.”

Only the offside flag denied Van Veen a hat-trick and Kettlewell praised his striker’s attitude.

He added: “I probably referenced him being the guy who, as soon as I walked in, I knew I had to get the best out of – someone who puts the ball in the net like he does.

“He scores all types of goals – Easter Road last week, the goals today, inside the box, off the angle, outside the box. But we need to function as a team to make sure he’s in good areas.

“He had a strike partner there but, strip it back from the goals, and the wing backs Max-Johnston and James Furlong also help in those situations.

“There are good users of the ball in the middle so it’s about connecting everything. And if we do that we give Kevin a chance to score goals.”

Livingston boss David Martindale was happy to shoulder the blame for the loss that followed on the heels of a similar 3-0 defeat to St Mirren the previous weekend.

He said: “The three goals were schoolboy but I’ve got to take the majority of the responsibility. The last two results have been unacceptable but I changed shape on both occasions.

“I felt I did it for the right reasons but it had an adverse effect. The last six goals we’ve lost weren’t great but it falls on me as the leader to rectify things and take the blame because it’s unacceptable.

“We worked on shape and defensive unit but it never carried through onto the park.

“You find yourself 3-0 down, with two goals conceded in 90 seconds. As a group it’s very difficult to get anything. The boys’ heads go down which is understandable.”