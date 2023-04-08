Rangers seek explanation after Old Firm derby goal is ruled out

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers will write to the Scottish Football Association asking for an explanation as to why Alfredo Morelos’ first-half ‘goal’ at Celtic Park on Saturday was ruled out, the PA news agency understands.

The Gers striker had the ball in the net from a corner but referee Kevin Clancy controversially judged that the Colombian had fouled Hoops right-back Alistair Johnston when it looked like both players were tangling with each other.

The Light Blues went on to lose 3-2 to their Old Firm rivals, who are now 12 points clear of Michael Beale’s side at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Afterwards, Beale, who suffered his first league defeat as Gers boss, said: “If you look at Alfredo’s shirt, it is twisted around his back and I don’t think their player is trying to play the ball, only one player is trying to play the ball.

“There’s a lot going on with the two players but why pick on ours at the moment?

“Kevin sees it there and then. I asked him if it was for a foul on (goalkeeper) Joe Hart and he said it was for a foul by Alfredo, that’s what I am disappointed with.

“The guys in the (VAR) studio are watching it back, all I would ask is if you look at the number on Alfredo’s shirt, who is pulling who?

“One is trying to play the ball, the other isn’t. It was a big decision in the game.”