Republic of Ireland beaten 2-0 by world champions United States

The Republic of Ireland fell to a 2-0 defeat against the United States in Austin as Lindsey Horan’s penalty 10 minutes from the end sealed victory for the world champions.

Ireland acquitted themselves well despite going behind late in the first half to a goal from full-back Emily Fox, in the first of back-to-back meetings with Vlatko Andonovski’s side.

The match finally slipped away from them when Lyon forward Horan was fouled and stepped up to convert from 12 yards late on.

Fox had opened the scoring with a fine strike, carrying the ball infield and angling a clinical drive into the bottom corner beyond Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

The re-match in St Louis on Tuesday will be the team’s final match before Andonovski names his squad for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer. The match gave him cause for concern as forward Mallory Swanson was stretchered off with a knee injury, having earlier suffered a blow to the head.

Ireland begin their own World Cup campaign against co-hosts Australia in Sydney on 20 July, before moving on to face Canada and Nigeria on what will be their debut in the finals.