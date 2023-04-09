On this day in 2017: Sergio Garcia wins Masters to end major drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2017: Sergio Garcia wins Masters to end major drought

By Press Association
Sergio Garcia claimed his first major at the 2017 US Masters in Augusta (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sergio Garcia beat Justin Rose in a play-off to win the Masters at Augusta on this day in 2017.

It was the Spaniard’s first major title at the 74th attempt and came five years after he had claimed he was not good enough to win one of his sport’s biggest prizes.

Garcia, 37 at the time, perhaps could not have chosen a more appropriate day on which to open his account on what would have been his hero Seve Ballesteros’ 60th birthday.

After finishing 12th at Augusta in 2012, Garcia told Spanish reporters: “I’m not good enough. In 13 years, I’ve come to the conclusion that I need to play for second or third place.”

Ballesteros, a two-time winner at Augusta National, would have approved of the nerve his compatriot showed to prove himself wrong on a dramatic final day.

Garcia and Rose headed for the 16th tee tied together on nine under par, three shots ahead of clubhouse leader Charles Schwartzel, and although the Englishman’s birdie gave him the advantage with two to play, he failed to get up and down from the bunker at the next and it was all square again.

The Spaniard missed from five feet when presented with a chance to win it on the 18th green, sending the two men back to the final tee for the first play-off hole.

Rose never recovered after pushing his drive into the trees, and Garcia took full advantage by sinking a 12-foot birdie putt.

He said: “It’s amazing to do it on Seve’s 60th birthday and to join him and (Jose Maria) Olazabal, my two idols in golf, it’s something amazing.”

