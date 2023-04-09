Robbie Neilson hopes Hearts can improve their fortunes in ‘the big one’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robbie Neilson hopes Hearts can improve their fortunes in ‘the big one’

By Press Association
Robbie Neilson is under pressure (Jane Barlow/PA)
Robbie Neilson is under pressure (Jane Barlow/PA)

Under-pressure Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is hoping next weekend’s Edinburgh derby can help his faltering side snap out of their malaise.

The Jambos relinquished third place in the cinch Premiership for the first time this calendar year when they slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat against St Mirren on Saturday.

Neilson was jeered at full-time, with large sections of the support calling for his departure amid fears that the Tynecastle side are about to blow the chance of automatic European group-stage qualification next term.

The embattled manager remains adamant he can turn things round and is optimistic that a trip to Hibernian – against whom Hearts are unbeaten in the last eight meetings – will spark an upturn in form.

“At the start of the season you always look at when the derbies are, it’s the big one,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to go there and change things. The derbies almost take care of themselves with the build-up, the energy you need to bring, the fanbase with the away fans.

“It’s one where we’d like to be going in with better form, ultimately we’re not, but it’s a chance to try and turn things around.”

The Jambos lost 2-0 on Saturday after Curtis Main and Alex Gogic scored within five minutes of each other, shortly before home midfielder Robert Snodgrass was sent off in the 62nd minute for a second bookable offence.

“We’ll try and get it out of our system and then build positively towards next week,” said Neilson. “That will involve speaking to the players as a collective and then individually to get them going again, get that feelgood factor back.

“We’re not going to be going into the derby at 100 per cent confidence levels but we need to try and build it up.”

Neilson hopes to have goalkeeper Zander Clark and forward Josh Ginnelly back for the derby after the key duo missed out with hamstring and foot injuries respectively on Saturday.

“Hopefully we’ll have Zander and Ginnelly back for that one,” he said. “I thought we missed them both (against St Mirren). It will be good to get them back in.”

Fifth-placed St Mirren are now five points clear of seventh-placed Livingston and on course for a top-six finish for the first time since the split was introduced in the Premiership more than two decades ago.

Asked if he felt his team were safe in the top six, boss Stephen Robinson said: “No, not yet. Can we still get relegated? I’ll sleep better when I know we can’t get relegated.

“This group of players just keep defying the odds. The squad we have here have got a real belief in them, We believed we could come here and win today – there was no bravado in that.

“We believed we could do that. We proved that and now we need to go to Ibrox and get points. The top six will be guaranteed when no one can catch us and at the moment, teams can still catch us.”

Asked about his side’s hopes of qualifying for Europe, Robinson said: “We need to get into the top six first but we’ve proved we can compete with anybody. We’ve beaten Hearts who were third in the table before today, we’ve drawn with Rangers, we’ve beaten Celtic, so we don’t fear anybody. When we’re disciplined and play within our shape we’re a very difficult team to break down.”

