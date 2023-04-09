The players who beat Erling Haaland to Premier League 30-goal season milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The players who beat Erling Haaland to Premier League 30-goal season milestone

By Press Association
Erling Haaland has reached the magical 30-goal mark in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Erling Haaland has reached the magical 30-goal mark in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Erling Haaland became the first player in five years to score 30 goals in a Premier League season with two as Manchester City beat Southampton 4-1.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record and those who went before.

Perfect 10

Haaland is only the 10th player to score 30 goals in a Premier League season, with the league’s record scorer Alan Shearer achieving the feat three times.

Andy Cole, 1993-94

Andy Cole with the Premier League Golden Boot trophy
Andy Cole was prolific for Newcastle (PA)

Cole won the Golden Boot with 34 goals for Newcastle, edging out another 30-goal man…

Alan Shearer, 1993-94, 1994-95 and 1995-96

Shearer finished three behind Cole on 31 before emulating his 34 goals, still a record for a Premier League season, the following term and adding another 31 in 1995-96.

Kevin Phillips, 1999-2000

The Sunderland striker, with exactly 30, became the first Englishman to win the European Golden Shoe.

Thierry Henry, 2003-04

Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry fired Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ to the title (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Arsenal’s record scorer peaked with 30 goals in the centre of a run of five straight seasons scoring at least 24 in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 2007-08

The season the Manchester United star blossomed from promising 22-year-old winger into all-conquering football supernova with 31 league goals.

Robin van Persie, 2011-12

The Dutchman’s final season at Arsenal saw him sign off in style before joining United.

Luis Suarez, 2013-14

The controversial Uruguayan increased his goal tally every year on Merseyside, eventually becoming Liverpool’s first 30-goal Premier League striker. He would not be the last.

Mohamed Salah, 2017-18

Mohamed Salah with the Golden Boot award
Mohamed Salah set a record for a 38-game season (Dave Thompson/PA)

Salah put his short-lived spell at Chelsea firmly behind him, setting a record for a 38-game Premier League season with 32 goals in his first year at Anfield.

Harry Kane, 2017-18

Kane was edged out by Salah for the Golden Boot, two behind in the first season since 1993-94 to feature two 30-goal players.

Erling Haaland, 2022-23

The Golden Boot was won with 22 goals in 2018-19 and 23 every year since until Haaland ended the five-year wait for a player to hit the magic mark.

Hot-shot Haaland

Only Shearer, Cole, Salah, Ronaldo and Suarez have now scored more goals in a Premier League season than Haaland and he has up to nine games remaining to chase them down.

Haaland has four league hat-tricks to his name, against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Wolves, with two goals also in wins over West Ham, Brighton, Leeds and now Saints.

He has scored in 18 of his 27 appearances in the league, with his goals coming from 93 shots for a near one-in-three conversion rate. Of those, 46 (49.5 per cent) have been on target.

More than just a goalscorer, he has added five league assists – only Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish have more for City this season, and only 17 players across the top flight.

He has 44 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions – equalling Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy’s single-season record for a Premier League player – with 10 in six Champions League outings including five in a game against RB Leipzig and doubles against Sevilla and FC Copenhagen. He added an FA Cup hat-trick against Burnley and a League Cup goal against Liverpool.

