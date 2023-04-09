Kevin De Bruyne joins elite group after recording 100 Premier League assists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kevin De Bruyne joins elite group after recording 100 Premier League assists

By Press Association
Kevin De Bruyne reached a notable Premier League landmark (Adam Davy/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne reached a notable Premier League landmark (Adam Davy/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne became only the fifth player to record 100 Premier League assists as Manchester City beat Southampton 4-1 on Saturday.

De Bruyne set up Erling Haaland for the seventh time this season, accounting for half of his league-leading tally of 14 and taking him to three figures since his debut with Chelsea in 2013.

The Belgian is comfortably the quickest to reach the landmark and here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares.

Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs crosses the ball for Manchester United against Derby
Ryan Giggs was a creative force for Manchester United (Dave Thompson/PA)

162 assists in 632 appearances, 367 games to reach 100

The former Manchester United winger’s all-time record will remain out of reach for the 31-year-old De Bruyne, and potentially for all comers given his extraordinary longevity.

He recorded at least one assist in each of the Premier League’s first 21 seasons up to 2012-13 and is ahead of his nearest challenger by a staggering 46 per cent margin.

Cesc Fabregas

111 assists in 350 appearances, 293 to reach 100

The Spaniard was the previous record holder for the fewest games to reach three figures in the assist column, having got there by setting up both Gary Cahill and Willian in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Stoke on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

He is one of only seven players to record four assists in a single Premier League game, for Arsenal against Blackburn in October 2009. Remarkably Dennis Bergkamp, Jose Antonio Reyes and Santi Cazorla also did so for the Gunners and Harry Kane and ex-Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor for north London rivals Tottenham. Paul Pogba completes the list, for Manchester United against Leeds last season.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is thanked by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, right, after delivering his 100th Premier League assist
Wayne Rooney is thanked by Zlatan Ibrahimovic after delivering his 100th Premier League assist (Nick Potts/PA)

103 assists in 491 appearances, 445 to reach 100

Manchester United and England’s record scorer, Rooney trails only Alan Shearer in the Premier League goal chart but was so much more than an out-and-out frontman.

He recorded double figures for both goals and assists in a top-flight season on five occasions, his best combined return being 17 goals and 10 assists in 2013-14. His century came up with two assists in a game for Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Swansea in November 2016.

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard provided goals and assists for Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

102 assists in 609 appearances, 559 to reach 100

The highest-scoring non-striker in Premier League history with 177 goals, Lampard ranks sixth overall in that chart and fourth for assists.

He reached a century of the latter during the 19th of his 20 Premier League seasons, his last with Chelsea, before adding his 102nd and last assist during his solitary season with Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne

100 assists in 237 appearances

Having managed one assist in his brief spell at Chelsea early in his career, De Bruyne took his game to a new level at Wolfsburg and returned to the Premier League as City’s creative force.

He set up nine goals in his first season with the club and then double figures in all but two seasons under Pep Guardiola’s management. De Bruyne’s 20 assists in the 2019-20 campaign matched the record set by Thierry Henry, for Arsenal in 2002-03, and he also had 18 and 16 in Guardiola’s first two seasons in charge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
3
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen applauds the Dons fans after the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
'I've genuinely loved every minute': Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
First Minister Humza Yousaf is being asked to create a new ministerial role.
Campaign groups call on Humza Yousaf to appoint dedicated 'Minister for Scottish Languages'
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at family home in Inverness
The Corran Ferry crosses the Narrows to Ardgour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Mortifying and embarrassing': Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend three rescues in one weekend. Image: Glencoe MRT/ Facebook.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team 'very impressed' by child's resilience during rescue
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured are Dee celebrating winning the cup Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Magnus Watson chuffed to play his part as Banks o' Dee make Highland League…
Mihails Hodzajevs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never…
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Conor Gethins celebrates
Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw

Editor's Picks

Most Commented