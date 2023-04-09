5 things we learned in the cinch Premiership this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

5 things we learned in the cinch Premiership this weekend

By Press Association
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi leads the celebrations following his derby double (PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi leads the celebrations following his derby double (PA)

It was a hugely significant weekend in the cinch Premiership.

Celtic won the big one against Rangers but there were also vital results in the race for Europe, top six and the battle against the drop.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Celtic have one hand on the title

Rangers needed to win at Celtic Park on Saturday to retain any realistic hope of getting the title back but a 3-2 defeat left them 12 points and 29 goals worse off than their rivals. The leaders have only dropped five points all season and only really need three wins from their final seven matches to retain their crown.

Rangers want answers over match officials

The Ibrox club will write to the Scottish Football Association asking for an explanation as to why an early goal from Alfredo Morelos was not allowed to stand. Morelos nudged Alistair Johnston before finishing and referee Kevin Clancy blew for a foul but footage showed the pair had both been grabbing hold of one another with the Rangers striker’s jersey being pulled. Video assistant referee Nick Walsh saw no clear and obvious error from Clancy. Gers manager Michael Beale also claimed the ball came off the arm of Jota before Kyogo Furuhashi scored Celtic’s second goal.

Hearts look for a bounce

Robbie Neilson
Robbie Neilson was sacked (PA)

A fifth consecutive defeat cost Robbie Neilson his job as Hearts manager. The 2-0 home loss against St Mirren saw Aberdeen move above Hearts into third and the Tynecastle board acted after seeing interim boss Barry Robson rejuvenate the Dons in the race for third place and the lucrative access to European group stage football it brings. Hearts could now appoint their own caretaker manager ahead of next Saturday’s Edinburgh derby against opponents who are also toiling. Lee Johnson’s Hibernian fell to a fourth defeat on the trot on Sunday when they lost 2-1 against bottom club Dundee United to leave them only one point ahead of Livingston in sixth place.

Saints marching into the top six

Just over a week ago, St Mirren were seventh in the table and facing a tough run of pre-split fixtures. Impressive back-to-back wins over Livingston and Hearts have left them sitting pretty in fifth, five points ahead of the Lions and within three points of third-placed Aberdeen. Barring an unlikely sequence of results over the next two weekends, the Buddies will be in the top six for the first time since the split was introduced more than two decades ago. Considering their form, and the struggles of others, they are also entitled to fancy their chances of a return to Europe following a 34-year absence.

New life breathed into relegation battle

Ross County’s win over St Johnstone on Saturday threatened to cast Dundee United adrift but Jamie McGrath’s last-minute penalty at Tannadice saw them clinch their first league win since January 2 and restore their deficit to two points again. Kilmarnock’s defeat at Aberdeen leaves them in a vulnerable position just three points off the bottom while St Johnstone’s run of five matches without victory means they are only five points above the danger zone. Motherwell continued to edge away from trouble thanks to a 3-0 win over Livi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
3
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen applauds the Dons fans after the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
'I've genuinely loved every minute': Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
First Minister Humza Yousaf is being asked to create a new ministerial role.
Campaign groups call on Humza Yousaf to appoint dedicated 'Minister for Scottish Languages'
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at family home in Inverness
The Corran Ferry crosses the Narrows to Ardgour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Mortifying and embarrassing': Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend three rescues in one weekend. Image: Glencoe MRT/ Facebook.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team 'very impressed' by child's resilience during rescue
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured are Dee celebrating winning the cup Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Magnus Watson chuffed to play his part as Banks o' Dee make Highland League…
Mihails Hodzajevs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never…
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Conor Gethins celebrates
Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw

Editor's Picks

Most Commented