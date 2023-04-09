Hearts take ‘extremely difficult decision’ to sack manager Robbie Neilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hearts take ‘extremely difficult decision’ to sack manager Robbie Neilson

By Press Association
Robbie Neilson has been sacked (PA)
Robbie Neilson has been sacked (PA)

Hearts have taken the “extremely difficult decision” to sack manager Robbie Neilson following a fifth consecutive defeat.

The 42-year-old came under fierce criticism from supporters after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by St Mirren saw Hearts slip down to fourth place in the cinch Premiership behind Aberdeen.

The fan-owned club have taken the decision to change manager ahead of next Saturday’s Edinburgh derby at Easter Road as they try to get back on track in the race for third place and the lucrative access to European group-stage football that comes with it.

A club statement read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club can confirm that it has parted company with manager Robbie Neilson.

“Robbie has been a key part of the club’s ascent back to the upper echelons of Scottish football, delivering another Championship title, a third-place finish, two Scottish Cup finals and European group-stage football in the process.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to reach, and we would like to thank Robbie for all of his efforts.

“A full statement from the board of directors will be released in due course.”

Robbie Neilson
Robbie Neilson during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park (PA))

Neilson took charge of Hearts for the second time in the summer of 2020 after leading Dundee United to the Championship title.

He repeated the feat with Hearts and appeared to win over some sceptical fans who called for his head in the wake of a Scottish Cup shock against Brora Rangers in March 2021.

A third-placed finish last season, coupled with a Scottish Cup final defeat by Rangers, saw Hearts secure an extended run in Europe in the Conference League group stage.

They looked odds-on to repeat that league result when they thrashed Aberdeen 5-0 in January to move seven points clear in third and nine ahead of the Dons.

But their season began to unravel with defeats against Motherwell, Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and St Mirren in their last six league games, as well as a 3-0 home defeat in the Scottish Cup against the Hoops.

Neilson expressed belief he could turn their form around immediately after Saturday’s defeat against the Buddies.

“I’ve done it before and it’s part of being a manager,” he said. “You’re not going to win every single game and we’re going through this period which has been difficult, but we have to continue to believe in what we’re doing and the processes we’re having.

“We have to build the players’ confidence and then get through it.”

There was no immediate confirmation of the future of Neilson’s assistants, Gordon Forrest and Lee McCulloch, who he brought with him from Tannadice.

Steven Naismith has been in charge of the club’s B team in the Lowland League this season and the former Scotland striker could potentially be involved with the first team on an interim basis for the final seven matches of the season.

