The sporting weekend in pictures By Press Association April 10 2023, 5.02am Share The sporting weekend in pictures Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5598769/the-sporting-weekend-in-pictures-9/ Copy Link Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves from Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League while Jon Rahm won the Masters. Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend’s sporting action in pictures. Erling Haaland scores the first of his two goals in Manchester City’s 4-1 thrashing of Southampton (Adam Davy/PA) Tottenham’s Son Heung-min joined the Premier League’s century club with a goal against Brighton (Zac Goodwin/PA) Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi exchange words. Both were sent off in Spurs’ controversial 2-1 win (Zac Goodwin/PA) Umbrellas were up everywhere as the Masters was affected by bad weather on Saturday (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo) Kyogo Furuhashi starred as Celtic took a big step towards the Premiership title and secured a 3-2 win against Rangers in the Old Firm (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA) Manchester United boosted their top-four hopes with a win against Everton – but Marcus Rashford’s injury leaves them sweating on their top goalscorer’s fitness (Mike Egerton/PA) Jos Buttler scored 79 to help the Rajasthan Royals seal a 57-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL (Anupam Nath/AP Photo) The Republic of Ireland fell to a 2-0 defeat against the United States in Austin (Eric Gay/AP Photo) The British Swimming Championships took place in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA) Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters due to injury (Matt Slocum/AP Photo) Eberechi Eze celebrates after Crystal Palace came back to thrash relegation rivals Leeds 5-1 (Nigel French/PA) Mohamed Salah reacts after missing a penalty – but Liverpool fought back to draw 2-2 with leaders Arsenal as the Premier League title race took another twist. The Gunners are six points ahead of Man City having played a game more (Nick Potts/PA) Last year’s Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm after the Spaniard won the Masters at Augusta National (Charlie Riedel/AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower… 6 2 Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness 3 ‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a… 4 Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet 5 Dog owner describes terrifying moment out-of-control dog pounced in Aberdeen woods 6 Robotics firm to transform old store at Aberdeen Harbour and council slams ‘unjustified’ demolition… 7 Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed… 8 Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they… 9 ‘Fastest known time smashed’: Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on… 10 Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east More from Press and Journal Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead Sailings cancelled after CalMac's largest ferry hit by engine problems Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A99 south… Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence' Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask… New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and… Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the… Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait… Editor's Picks Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems New use for former Burnett’s bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and plans for Strathpeffer church and Balmacara mill Affordable houses and community facilities plan will be a ‘game-changer’ for Assynt Popular Inverness venue SoBar closed due to alleged ‘non-payment of rent’ Foul stench in Burghead monitored after residents complain about ‘sickly’ odour Most Commented 1 Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone here 2 Power lines plan will 'ruin people's lives' say furious campaigners 3 New north-east transport minister facing 'anger' over A90 dualling snub 4 New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller's complaints it will 'lower standards' 5 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 6 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 7 Lochside Academy bus drivers 'breaking down' amidst abuse from pupils 8 'Why are designs changing so late in the day?': NHS Grampian questioned over latest Baird and Anchor hospital delays 9 Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns farmer-turned-MSP 10 Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett to star on MasterChef TV show tonight