You appreciate every day – Dave Clark on living with Parkinson’s disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

You appreciate every day – Dave Clark on living with Parkinson’s disease

By Press Association
Dave Clark has not given up on life despite his Parkinson’s diagnosis (PA)
Dave Clark has not given up on life despite his Parkinson’s diagnosis (PA)

Dave Clark is determined to show that life does not end with diagnosis as he continues to battle Parkinson’s disease in a positive way.

It would be easy for Clark to be bitter about things after the illness forced him to retire from his dream job as a Sky Sports presenter, where he fronted the broadcasters’ coverage of darts and boxing for nearly two decades.

He can remember the exact time and date when his life changed forever – 9.47am on January 26, 2011 – and it was just a couple of minutes later that the diagnosing doctor asked him about the size of his mortgage and how old his children were.

Unsurprisingly, Clark admits he was struck by a sense of doom, but was intent on doing things differently.

Having seen his father slowly succumb to the chronic neurological degenerative disease, he did not want to hide away and continued presenting for a further 10 years before eventually retiring during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 56-year-old, who has two sons of his own, is now enjoying his forced retirement, having hiked across the Serengeti, swam in Australia’s coral reef and – most importantly for him – seen Bruce Springsteen’s opening night of his world tour.

‘The Boss’ is Clark’s hero and it is fitting that ‘No Surrender’ is the song that keeps him going in the dark moments.

But he does not allow himself to think about the worst, instead focusing on living every day to its fullest.

“Parkinson’s gives you a sense of time. It’s a chronic neurological degenerative disease, it’s not going to end well,” he told the PA news agency ahead of World Parkinson’s Day on April 11.

“You appreciate every day. I thought I had to set an example to my kids and to other people with Parkinson’s because it’s not the end at diagnosis.

“I have met some amazing people, I have done some travelling I wouldn’t have done and done some brilliant things.

“I have had nightmares when I have been sitting in a corner and been unable to move, but I really do try not to think about the end.

Clark spends time in Robin Hood's Bay, fundraising for Parkinson's UK and watching Bruce Springsteen
Clark spends time in Robin Hood’s Bay, fundraising for Parkinson’s UK and watching Bruce Springsteen (PA)

“I can clear my mind and live in the moment and just think about tomorrow. If I wake up in the morning it’s a good day, just enjoy every sunrise.

“Positivity is a massive thing. If you can prove that life is not finished when you get Parkinson’s then that is a great gift to people.

“What happened to my dad was tragic. I don’t want to see people go through that again.”

Clark, who has to take medication every three hours to control his symptoms, is hopeful that a cure can be found, but says it may come too late for him.

“Hopefully we will find a cure,” he said. “But it robs your ability to talk, walk and smile and you become incontinent.

“It’s pretty serious, you end up not in a good state. That’s the bottom line.

“They always say five years’ time, but it has been five years for the last 30. They will find a cure eventually but it might be too late for me.

“Cancer charities get 10 times the funding that neurological diseases do and cancer survival rates have doubled in the last five years whereas it is still the same outcome for us – not a good one.”

In the meantime, he is determined to help others, raising over £500,000 for Parkinson’s UK by doing a coast-to-coast sponsored walk and co-hosting podcast ‘2 Parkies in a Pod’, where he talks about his experiences of living with the disease.

“The podcast has been a big success,” he said.

“People listen around the world and it’s a big help. It’s ordinary people talking about their condition which hasn’t happened before.”

Clark is proud when he reflects on his TV career.

He was the face of darts as it transformed from a pub sport to one of the most popular in the country.

With his northern roots, in-depth knowledge and down-to-earth presence, he was the perfect fit as the sport took off.

“It was a strip club on the A13 in the Circus Tavern, where your feet used to stick to the carpet,” he said.

“It was basically a pub sport and we made it like a party you want to be at. I loved the characters, just ordinary blokes doing something amazing.

“Most sports have a high every 20 or 30 minutes, darts has one every few seconds. We are blessed with loads of characters. Sport is all about personality and rivalry.

“I miss the people, but nothing lasts forever. I had 22 great years in television, that is a massive amount of time.

“Longevity is a sign of success. You are very disposable as a TV presenter. I had a great time, just amazing. I have massive pride.”

Having dedicated so much of his life to the job and having had it taken away, it is perhaps understandable that he is not a regular viewer anymore.

“Emma (Paton, new host) has done great, but I do find it quite hard to watch it,” he said.

“It’s like going to a party and watching your wife smooch with another man. You don’t want to see it. I’m still into it and watch the big games, but I had my time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
6
2
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
4
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
5
Deborah Lagrichi needed hospital treatment after the attack in Hilton Quarry Woods on Friday. She tried to protect puppy Rocky, but he also needed vet treatment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dog owner describes terrifying moment out-of-control dog pounced in Aberdeen woods
6
Nauticus Robotics is planning to transform an old ship store at Aberdeen Harbour.
Robotics firm to transform old store at Aberdeen Harbour and council slams ‘unjustified’ demolition…
7
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
8
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…
9
Pawel Cymbalista completed the Cape Wrath Challenge taking an incredible 11 hours and 36 minutes off the time. Image: Pawel Cymbalista.
‘Fastest known time smashed’: Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on…
10
This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road.
Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac's largest ferry hit by engine problems
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A99 south…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Highland League Football. Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers (red) at Bellslea Park. Brora's Paul Brindle scores the winning goal. CR0019596 22/02/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
4 December 2021. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Brora Rangers and Huntly. PICTURE CONTENT - 16 Brora Mathew Wright and 5 Huntly Michael Clark
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented