Blackburn battle back for deserved point at Huddersfield

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn kept their promotion bid alive as they came from behind to draw 2-2 against in-form Huddersfield.

Neil Warnock’s resurgent side – who had secured three consecutive wins against Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford – found themselves 2-0 up inside the first 22 minutes of the game.

Defender Matty Pearson notched his fourth goal in three games to hand the Terriers control shortly before Jack Rudoni doubled the hosts’ advantage.

The visitors were handed a lifeline by Joe Rankin-Costello’s impressive strike early in the second half and their growing momentum was eventually rewarded.

Rovers narrowly avoided falling to a third successive league defeat when substitute Ryan Hedges converted on the rebound in second-half stoppage time to salvage a point.

The draw meant Huddersfield stretched their unbeaten run to five games as their bid for survival continues to gather pace.

The Terriers, who moved out of the relegation zone for the first time since August with Friday’s win at Watford, began the game slowly, with Blackburn looking much brighter and almost taking the lead.

A brisk Rovers attack saw Tyrhys Dolan’s cutback find the arriving Rankin-Costello in a dangerous position, but his low strike was saved well by Tomas Vaclik.

Despite their early promise, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side fell behind against the run of play.

The Terriers’ first foray forward was rewarded when Rudoni’s deep corner wreaked havoc in the box before an alert Pearson rose highest to head home.

And the hosts’ dream start continued when Rudoni scored in a second successive game, converting Joseph Hungbo’s low cross at the near post.

Ben Brereton-Diaz – who scored the winner in the reverse fixture – attempted to rouse a Rovers fightback but dragged an effort narrowly wide.

Blackburn finished the first half strongly with Rankin-Costello again thwarted by Vaclik – an individual battle that was soon to have a different outcome.

Tomasson’s half time team-talk worked and immediately after the restart the visitors the cut deficit with a well-worked goal.

The influential Rankin-Costello combined well with Dolan before finally bettering Vaclik, lifting a delicate chip over the onrushing Terriers’ goalkeeper.

Rovers rallied in pursuit of a leveller and 19-year-old Harry Leonard – making his senior debut from the bench – nearly marked the occasion in style but Vaclik saved.

Huddersfield defended their slender lead heroically, but Blackburn’s pressure began to mount with the tension palpable at a rain-swept John Smith’s Stadium.

Tyler Morton struck the post with a freak effort, Vaclik frustrated Rankin-Costello once more when he tipped over a chip and Brereton-Diaz fired agonisingly wide.

Eventually, the hosts succumbed to the one-way traffic and Blackburn secured a deserved last-gasp leveller when Hedges finished on the rebound after yet another Vaclik save.