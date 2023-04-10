Tomasson says Blackburn are back to their best after draw at Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tomasson says Blackburn are back to their best after draw at Huddersfield

By Press Association
Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson thinks Huddersfield time-wasted (PA)
Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson thinks Huddersfield time-wasted (PA)

Jon Dahl Tomasson hailed his Blackburn side’s performance as one of the best of the season as they came from behind to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw with Huddersfield.

Rovers avoided falling to a third defeat in a row thanks to Ryan Hedges’ stoppage-time leveller.

Neil Warnock’s side looked destined to secure a fourth win in a row in their quest for survival as they assumed an early 2-0 lead.

First half strikes from Matty Pearson – his fourth in three games – and Jack Rudoni handed the Terriers control.

But Joe Rankin-Costello’s delicate dink shortly after the restart handed the visitors the momentum as the deficit was halved.

Despite Huddersfield’s heroic defending, their slender lead was finally cancelled out when Hedges converted a last-gasp equaliser and keep their play-off hopes alive.

“It was one of our best games of the season,” Tomasson said.

“We had a lot of chances, I stopped counting. It’s incredible that we’re coming away with just a draw.

“We dominated from minute one until the end against a team who’ve had some great results recently.

“Coming away and at this period of the season with a very young team, we were creating a lot of chances and we probably should have won it.

“When you’re 2-0 behind at half-time, it can be tough, but the boys did all the right things in the second half.

“Our playing development and our style is very good and we’re making some great steps.

“If you look at the latest performances we’ve had, the results have not been the right ones.

“But I’m extremely pleased with the performance; the most difficult thing in football is creating chances and we created a lot today.”

A disgruntled Tomasson criticised the lack of added time and accused Huddersfield of timewasting.

He said: “I think we have a big problem in English football. Supporters are paying money for this.

“It’s not like 10 years ago where every player wanted to play and there wasn’t all this lying on the ground, just play football.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield stretched their unbeaten run to five games as boss Warnock continues to steer the club to safety.

He said: “We’ve played five good sides in our last five games and we’ve got 11 points, so we’re delighted.

“It can’t get any more difficult than the last five games, we’ve had horrific fixtures. I can’t fault any of the effort from the players.

“They’ve given me everything these last few weeks and to get 11 points is an amazing situation.

“I never thought we’d ever have a chance of getting out of it really, but the lads listen to everything I say and they’re so genuine.

“In three weeks, you can see the difference. We know that our lives and our jobs are at stake, so it’s good at the minute.

“I thought it was a cracking game today in difficult conditions and we’re disappointed that we didn’t win it because of the timing of their goal.

“But, if we’d have known they were going to score in the first minute of the second half, you’d have said we’d have done well to hold on.

“We defended really well after they scored and I don’t think I could get any more effort out of the players, so I’m really pleased.

“I was knackered and I was on the bench, so goodness knows what the players were like.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
6
2
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
4
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
5
Deborah Lagrichi needed hospital treatment after the attack in Hilton Quarry Woods on Friday. She tried to protect puppy Rocky, but he also needed vet treatment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dog owner describes terrifying moment out-of-control dog pounced in Aberdeen woods
6
Nauticus Robotics is planning to transform an old ship store at Aberdeen Harbour.
Robotics firm to transform old store at Aberdeen Harbour and council slams ‘unjustified’ demolition…
7
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
8
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…
9
Pawel Cymbalista completed the Cape Wrath Challenge taking an incredible 11 hours and 36 minutes off the time. Image: Pawel Cymbalista.
‘Fastest known time smashed’: Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on…
10
This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road.
Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac's largest ferry hit by engine problems
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A99 south…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Highland League Football. Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers (red) at Bellslea Park. Brora's Paul Brindle scores the winning goal. CR0019596 22/02/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
4 December 2021. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Brora Rangers and Huntly. PICTURE CONTENT - 16 Brora Mathew Wright and 5 Huntly Michael Clark
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented