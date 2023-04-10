John Akinde nets quick-fire brace as Colchester ease past Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Akinde scored a five-minute brace as dominant Colchester thrashed Crewe 4-0 to give their League Two survival hopes a big boost.

The U’s took a 24th-minute lead when Akinde slotted the ball home from close range from Samson Tovide’s pass, following a fine run down the right from Junior Tchamadeu.

And Colchester doubled their advantage four minutes later when Connor Wood’s cross into the box bounced off a Crewe defender and straight into the path of the lurking Akinde, who made no mistake from close range.

The home side felt they should have had a penalty when Akinde tumbled under Luke Offord’s challenge in the area.

But the hosts made it 3-0 in the 40th minute through Noah Chilvers, who collected Tchamadeu’s pass on the edge of the penalty area before drilling in a fine low shot that left goalkeeper James Beadle with no chance.

And Tovide added a fourth in the 55th minute, finishing smartly past Beadle after Arthur Read had won the ball and set him up, as Colchester claimed their first win under boss Ben Garner.