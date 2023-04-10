Torquay boost survival hopes with win at Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relegation-battling Torquay edged closer to safety as Frank Nouble’s second-half double helped them to a 3-1 win away to Maidenhead.

Torquay took the lead on the cusp of half-time with Aaron Jarvis turning a Jack Stobbs cross into the net.

And they needed only three minutes of the second half to double their lead through Nouble.

Nouble then added his second and Torquay’s third in the 72nd minute, although the three-goal advantage lasted only a few minutes before Shawn McCoulsky pulled a goal back for the hosts.