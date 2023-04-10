Derby drop points at home to lowly MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons boosted their League One survival hopes and dented Derby’s play-off chances with a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

David McGoldrick scored his 21st goal of the season to put the Rams ahead but Henry Lawrence replied in the second half.

The point left the Dons four points above the relegation zone while the Rams missed the chance to move into the top six.

James Collins rattled the MK Dons woodwork in the second minute and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was denied by visiting goalkeeper Jamie Cumming when he burst through in the 15th minute.

It was no surprise when Derby scored two minutes later with McGoldrick turning the ball over the line after Collins flicked on a corner.

MK Dons struggled to get out of their own half and Cumming kept them in it with saves from Collins and Tom Barkhuizen.

Derby paid for not turning dominance into goals when the Dons equalised in the 68th minute through Lawrence who fired a Nathan Holland cross past Joe Wildsmith from 10 yards.

The Dons had to survive nearly nine minutes of added time but Derby could not find a winner and remained in seventh place.