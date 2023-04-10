Josh Gordon scores hat-trick as Barrow beat Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow fired themselves back into the Sky Bet League Two play-off race with a 4-0 victory over relegation-threatened Crawley.

Top scorer Josh Gordon, who took his tally for the season to 15 goals, grabbed the first hat-trick of his career before Ged Garner opened his account for the club with a late fourth at Holker Street.

Pete Wild wanted a response after his side’s 3-0 defeat to Crewe on Good Friday and Gordon opened the scoring as he tapped home Elliot Newby’s cross at the back post in the 17th minute.

The 28-year-old striker, who had seen an effort ruled out, doubled the lead with another back-post effort after Harrison Neal knocked on Rory Feely’s throw.

Travis Johnson gave away a penalty when he felled Garner in the 55th minute as Gordon duly completed his treble.

Garner headed home with eight minutes to go with his last touch of the game as Crawley slipped back into the drop zone.