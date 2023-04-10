Cambridge leave it late to take a point from Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Smith headed a stoppage time equaliser to earn relegation threatened Cambridge a 1-1 draw at Skybet League One play-off chasing Bolton.

Smith converted Jack Lankester’s free-kick in the fifth minute of time added on as Mark Bonner’s strugglers snatched a dramatic point.

Wales international Declan John’s first goal of the campaign after 67 minutes looked to have sealed three points for Ian Evatt’s side in Wanderers first home game since thrashing Plymouth 4-0 to lift the Papa John’s Trophy.

A bumper attendance of 24,377 saw the trophy paraded before kick-off. But the home fans’ anticipation of a repeat Wembley performance soon brought a reality check.

On loan Shola Shoretire had a first-half goal disallowed for offside as Wanderers laboured to make the breakthrough.

A triple substitution after 59 minutes finally raised the tempo and after Dimitar Mitov denied George Johnston’s close-range effort, John gave Bolton the lead.

Substitute Dion Charles fired another chance against the woodwork which would have sealed victory.

Joe Ironside headed wide and Cambridge’s chance appeared to have gone. Instead Luke Mbete’s rash challenge conceded a free kick which Lankester floated in for Smith to score his 10th of the season.