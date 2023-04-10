Chem Campbell sets Wycombe on the way to victory over Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chem Campbell’s early header set up Wycombe for a comfortable 2-0 win over Forest Green at Adams Park.

The victory ended Sky Bet League One play-off chasing Wycombe’s four-game winless run – their longest of the season.

Charlie Savage’s second-half own goal sealed the result, which leaves Rovers one draw or defeat away from a first relegation since 1955.

The hosts struck after nine minutes through on-loan Wolves forward Campbell, who easily converted Chris Forino’s header across goal from Lewis Wing’s free-kick.

Udoka Godwin-Malife engineered a golden one-on-one chance to equalise with half-an-hour played, but Max Stryjek was out quickly to intervene.

Rovers’ teenage captain Harvey Bunker headed in the resulting corner, but referee Carl Boyeson cut celebrations short after spotting an infringement.

Wycombe’s lead was doubled shortly after Campbell steered wide from six yards out.

Joe Jacobson’s whipped corner towards the near post was inadvertently glanced in by Savage in the 52nd minute.

From there, Wycombe cruised to victory which brings them to within three of sixth-place Bolton.