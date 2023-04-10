Brad Potts nets stoppage-time winner as Preston close in on play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brad Potts nets stoppage-time winner as Preston close in on play-offs

By Press Association
Brad Potts netted a late winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Brad Potts netted a late winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Preston moved to within a whisker of the Championship play-off places as Brad Potts’ stoppage-time header secured a 2-1 win against relegation-threatened Reading.

Ryan Lowe’s in-form North End side dominated but came within seconds of dropping two potentially priceless points late on.

That was until Potts darted in to head home Andrew Hughes’ cross with seconds remaining to pull Preston level on points with sixth-placed Blackburn.

The hosts made a lively start, an early expansive move culminating with Hughes crossing into the box for Potts, whose diving header was only a foot off target.

Centre-back Liam Lindsay also saw a shot blocked by a Royals defence which looked set for a busy afternoon.

Another slick move from North End almost brought an opener in the 20th minute as Daniel Johnson’s pass was flicked perfectly into Tom Cannon’s path by Potts, but the Everton loanee’s crisp strike whistled inches wide of the post.

It remained one-way traffic and Cannon went close again, dragging a shot wide after some smart approach play from Alvaro Fernandez.

Veteran Andy Carroll headed off target as Reading finally responded, but Preston continued to dominate.

Hughes was denied by Nesta Guinness-Walker’s desperate goal-line block, while skipper Johnson saw a pile-driver flick off a defender before fizzing narrowly wide.

Despite 45 minutes almost totally on the back foot, the resolute Royals’ back-line managed to make it through to the break with their goal intact.

There was an early scare for goalkeeper Joe Lumley soon after the restart when he dropped a routine cross right at the feet of Preston striker Troy Parrott.

However, Lumley managed to wrestle the ball back as the home fans behind the goal rose to their feet.

Fernandez then threatened when Lumley allowed Ben Whiteman’s far-post cross to drift over his head.

North End finally struck their deserved opener in the 56th minute as another smart move down the left ended with Fernandez crossing in for Cannon, who took a touch before expertly slotting home his fourth goal in three games.

The hosts remained hungry for more, with Lumley forced to produce further strong saves from Potts and Cannon as Lowe’s men sought to turn the screw.

But Paul Ince’s Royals stunned the hosts with an 83rd-minute leveller.

Substitute Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan was perfectly placed to loop a header over Freddie Woodman direct from Guinness-Walker’s long throw-in, but that proved worthless as Potts struck again late on to send Deepdale wild.

The dramatic late goal sealed Preston a fifth win in six games to keep them firmly in the top-six hunt, while Reading remain in the drop zone after an eighth game without a win.

