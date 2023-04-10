Callum Hendry nets stoppage-time double as Salford snatch win at AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Hendry’s stoppage time double completed a stunning Salford fightback to beat AFC Wimbledon 3-2 in a pulsating League Two clash at Plough Lane.

After having a penalty saved in the 90th minute by Nathan Broome, it looked like it would not be Hendry’s day, but incredibly he found the back of the net twice to claim a hugely important win in their fight for promotion.

Hendry’s first came in the fifth minute of injury time, calmly slotting past Broome after Ibou Touray’s pass, and he scored almost exactly the same goal just moments later to the delight of the 200 travelling fans as Salford moved into the play-offs.

The Dons led for much of the game after striking first through Kasey McAteer’s superb strike from outside of the box after seven minutes and then regaining the lead shortly after conceding in the second half through Ali Al Hamdi’s powerful volley.

Conor McAleny capitalised on a calamitous lack of communication from Broome and his defence to level the scores, before Al Hamdi’s effort seemed to be the winner, until Hendry’s double snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Salford.