Barnsley remain in the hunt after win over Shrewsbury

Barnsley returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury who have now lost four on the bounce, as the Reds hang on to hopes of a top-two finish.

Nicky Cadden and Devante Cole got on the scoresheet before the break, before Killian Phillips pulled one back in stoppage time.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men before the game concluded, with Cadden and Ryan Bowman given their marching orders.

Barnsley broke the deadlock five minutes before the interval. Cadden’s low cross from the left bypassed Cole to sneak in at the near post.

Cole doubled the lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Marko Marosi could only parry Liam Kitching’s effort into the path of Barnsley’s top-scorer who grabbed his 15th of the season.

Cadden was sent off in the 74th minute after a late challenge on Phillips.

Shrewsbury halved the deficit a minute into stoppage time when Phillips headed home Jordan Shipley’s cross.

Bowman was shown a second yellow in the sixth minute of added time.