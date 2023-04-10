Liam Mandeville goal secures Chesterfield’s win at Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Mandeville grabbed the match-winning goal as Chesterfield strengthened their grasp on fourth spot in the National League with a 1-0 win at Dagenham.

Mandeville was in the right place at the right time to nod home a neat cross from Ollie Banks in the 71st minute and seal the points for Paul Cook’s side.

The teams had been tied up to that point, though the Spireites came within a few inches of breaking the deadlock in wonderful fashion when Joe Quigley controlled the ball with his chest and lashed against the crossbar.

Darren Oldaker also hit the post for Chesterfield in added time, while a late goalmouth scramble was snuffed out with Inih Effiong chasing an equaliser.