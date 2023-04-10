Carlisle held to goalless draw by 10-man Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle’s away goal drought stretched to four games as the promotion hopefuls were held to a 0-0 draw at 10-man Walsall.

The Cumbrians slipped out of the automatic promotion spots into fourth place after failing to capitalise on Hayden White’s 61st-minute sending-off.

It took 34 minutes for either side to register a shot on target, Carlisle keeper Tomas Holy producing a smart low stop from Tom Knowles’ 25-yard free-kick.

Walsall threatened again early in the second half as White’s header from Knowles’ free-kick was deflected inches wide.

Jamille Matt headed another Knowles set-piece over before White’s dismissal for a studs-up challenge on Jack Armer gave Carlisle a man advantage.

But it took until stoppage time for United to fashion a good chance as Owen Moxon wasted a golden opportunity to win it by sending a free header from a corner straight at Owen Evans from six yards.

Ben Barclay also nodded wide in the ninth minute of nine added on as mid-table Walsall held on for a 12th draw in 18 games.