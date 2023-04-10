Will Hondermarck earns promotion-chasing Northampton victory against Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Will Hondermarck scored a superb late winner as Northampton got their League Two promotion challenge back on track with a 2-1 victory over Gillingham.

The Cobblers were missing 11 players through injury but deservedly won to stay second and open up a three-point gap to the three teams battling for third.

Louis Appere gave them the lead before Aiden O’Brien levelled, but Hondermarck had the last say with a long-range effort in the 82nd minute.

Northampton controlled the first half and had the better of the chances with Mitch Pinnock blazing over and Appere and Jon Guthrie heading wide.

The home side were ahead after 32 minutes when Pinnock’s partially cleared cross dropped to Appere inside the penalty box and he drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

Glenn Morris saved well from Guthrie to prevent a second before half-time and it proved vital when Gillingham levelled shortly after the hour-mark.

Aiden O’Brien turned in Oliver Hawkins’ cross with his first touch having just come off the bench.

Ethan Coleman flashed a shot wide as Gills tried to turn it around, but they were to leave empty-handed after Hondermarck’s superb strike eight minutes from time.