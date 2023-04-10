Port Vale and Oxford play out goalless stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten-man Port Vale and Oxford had to settle for a point after a battling goalless draw at Vale Park.

Both sides had chances to snatch a precious victory but neither could produce the moment of magic needed to find a breakthrough.

And to add to a frustrating day at the office for the home side, midfielder Dennis Politic was sent off in the second minute of stoppage time for violent conduct following an incident with Oxford’s Stephan Negru.

Ellis Harrison headed wide of the left-hand upright from David Worrall’s corner as the hosts started brightly.

At the other end, midfielder Marcus Browne blasted over for Oxford as the visitors carved out a decent chance nine minutes before the break.

Worrall had a shot charged down as the home side looked to end an unwanted run of five games without a win.

Vale midfielder Tom Pett went close with a powerful left-foot strike which flew inches wide of the right upright early in the second half, but neither side could find the back of the net.