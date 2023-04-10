Bromley and Boreham Wood draw in play-off battle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goals from Michael Cheek and Lee Ndlovu cancelled each other out in the space of two minutes as National League play-off hopefuls Bromley and Boreham Wood settled for a 1-1 draw.

Cheek opened the scoring in the 24th minute when he struck for the 14th time this season, but Boreham Wood’s response was swift and decisive.

Ndlovu shouldered the responsibility, taking possession on the edge of the area before drilling low into the bottom corner to level for the visitors, who sit below Eastleigh in seventh.

Erico Sousa saw a late effort well saved and Adam Marriott headed wide from a good position for the hosts, who remain eighth.