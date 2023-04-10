Stockport into top three as Kyle Wootton sets up rout of Newport

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Wootton bagged a brilliant brace and Jack Stretton and Kyle Knoyle were also on the scoresheet as Stockport boosted their promotion hopes with a 4-0 home victory over Newport.

Striker Wootton scored twice in the first half, fellow forward Stretton just after the hour mark and Knoyle with a tap-in at the death the Hatters stretched their impressive unbeaten run in League Two to eight games with just five fixtures remaining.

Wootton needed just nine minutes to fire the hosts ahead, heading into the top corner from Myles Hippolyte’s inch-perfect pass.

And he scored again, this time in third minute of first-half injury-time, slotting home from Ryan Rydel’s drilled cross to make it 14 goals for the season.

Midfielder Hippolyte nearly made it 3-0 just seven minutes after the break, but his spectacular volley flew agonisingly over the bar.

Charlie McNeill went close to pulling a goal back on the hour mark, but he dragged a powerful right-foot shot wide of the target.

But Stretton made sure of the points, firing home from close-range at the near post for his second goal in as many games.

And Knoyle adding the icing on the cake with his late goal as last year’s National League champions climbed to third – the first time they have been in the top three this season.