Marcus Dinanga returns to haunt former club Altrincham with Gateshead winner

Marcus Dinanga handed Gateshead a fifth-consecutive victory in the National League, scoring the only goal of the game away to Altrincham.

Dinanga has had two spells with the Robins and proved he knew exactly how to find the target at Moss Lane, stepping up to convert in the 33rd minute.

That proved the only goal despite the best efforts of both sides, with Connor Pani and Joe Hugill hitting the crossbar in quick succession and a couple of strong penalty appeals waved away.

Altrincham came within a whisker of a spot-kick deep in injury-time but had to make do with a free-kick right on the edge of the box which went unconverted.

They ended up going the same way as Aldershot, Dagenham, Yeovil and Scunthorpe as the Tynesiders continued their impressive winning form.