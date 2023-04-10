Incensed Stevenage boss Steve Evans wanted Hartlepool goalkeeper to see red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Incensed Stevenage boss Steve Evans wanted Hartlepool goalkeeper to see red

By Press Association
Steve Evans felt Hartlepool’s goalkeeper should have seen red (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Evans felt Hartlepool’s goalkeeper should have seen red (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Evans was furious that Hartlepool goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk was not shown a red card towards the end of the first half of Stevenage’s 1-1 draw.

Boro are now five matches without a win and have slipped down to fifth having failed to hold on to a 25th-minute lead given to them by Danny Rose’s brilliant header.

But Evans was angry that referee Paul Howard did not dismiss Stolarczyk when he raced out of his box to deny Alex Gilbey.

Howard allowed the game to go on rather than blow for handball when Gilbey’s effort hit the on-loan Leicester goalkeeper – and the Stevenage boss even felt it warranted a red card.

Hartlepool scored a crucial leveller seconds into the second half when skipper Nicky Featherstone found the bottom corner.

Evans said: “We had enough dominance in the first half to put it to bed. But if the referee does his job, we play against 10 men.

“I’m sick to the back teeth of decisions that are stinking. I read what Michael Flynn said about it last week, he said they were atrocious in League Two.

“I now remember the referee (here) for failing to send him off. I will see what he says.

“Alex Gilbey tried to lift it, he star-shapes off the floor and makes himself bigger. It’s hit his arm. It was a free-kick and a red card.

“I have no complaints about the referee in other general parts of his performance, but you can’t get big decisions like that wrong.”

He added: “It was our best away performance in months. They are fighting for their careers as professionals. John Askey has come in and galvanised them. For four months they looked totally ineffective, John has galvanised it with that brilliant support behind them.”

Goal difference keeps Stevenage out of the top three, while Hartlepool extended their unbeaten run to eight matches to breathe further life into the battle to beat the drop.

Pools are a point clear of Crawley below them in the relegation zone and first-team coach Antony Sweeney was positive about the outcome – even though the home side had their own chances to win it.

Sweeney, filling in media duties for manager Askey, said: “I have seen it (the handball incident) back. It looks like it hits under the armpit.

“It would have been a harsh red card. If it was the other way round I would be feeling the same as Steve Evans. But we have to move on.

“It was a bonkers game. The 5,600 in here to watch it will say they have had value for money.

“As the chances flowed second half you think ‘what if’. But with David Ferguson’s clearance with almost the last kick of the game, we will take a point.

“It is mixed emotions. It shows how far we have come in a short space of time.

“We have played against a tough team, a difficult team to play against. We improved second half and we have to take heart from matching teams like Stevenage, Orient and Bradford during this run.

“On another day we would have beat them. Not many teams go on an unbeaten eight-game run in the relegation zone. We have to back ourselves over the next five games to get enough points to survive.”

