Darren Ferguson delighted after Peterborough make it two wins over Easter

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson (right) was happy to see Peterborough pick up two wins from two games over Easter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Darren Ferguson (right) was happy to see Peterborough pick up two wins from two games over Easter (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Darren Ferguson spoke of his delight at an excellent Easter as Peterborough continued their promotion charge with a 3-1 win over Exeter.

Posh strengthened their grip on a play-off spot by seeing off Exeter to follow up a Good Friday triumph at Shrewsbury.

Alex Hartridge’s early own goal put Posh on top before Ephron Mason-Clark brilliantly doubled their lead before the break.

But Exeter hit back in the first minute of the second half when sub Rekeem Harper’s first touch provided his first City goal – and only the post prevented Jack Sparkes from dragging them level.

But Sky Bet League One’s leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris pounced for his 26th goal of the season with 20 minutes to go to calm the Posh nerves.

Ferguson said: “We were very good in the first half – confident, dominant, good with the ball and creating chances.

“I was feeling fine at half-time but two minutes into the second half I wasn’t feeling so good! We did the opposite to what we had spoken about and we got punished.

“We talked about not having complacency and trying to get the next goal ourselves, but Exeter got it and that made the game a real test.

“We lost control of the game for a period, but credit has to go to the players for getting it back and going on to win.

“The third goal was much needed and it came after we had just changed our shape to a back three to match Exeter up.

“I’m delighted to get two wins out of two tough games over Easter. I’m not interested in other results as we can only control what we do.”

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell was left to reflect on all-too-familiar failings, admitting: “It was another poor start where we have gifted too many opportunities and goals to our opponents.

“We were always going to have to work hard off the ball against a team going for the play-offs, but in the first half we weren’t ready to compete.

“We found ourselves 2-0 down but then got a fantastic reaction in the second half when we could probably have got back to 2-2 or maybe even taken the lead.

“We got the goal, we hit the post and then there were other opportunities when we couldn’t quite find the right pass.

“We have to improve and the message is clear that every individual has to be better.

“Certain things are said at half-time which have an impact, but it shouldn’t take that to get players to run and fight for this football club.

“We need that from minute one as we’re seeing it is very difficult to get back into games.”

