Luton’s leveller was key in Blackpool’s defeat – interim boss Stephen Dobbie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackpool’s interim boss Stephen Dobbie felt his side’s failure to make it to half-time with their lead intact proved costly during a 3-1 defeat at promotion-chasing Luton.

The visitors had led through Andy Lyons’ fourth goal for the club, only to concede just before the break to Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s curling finish.

Carlton Morris and Mpanzu then found the net in the second half to secure victory for the hosts.

Dobbie, who was only appointed on Saturday following Mick McCarthy’s departure, said: “I think the response from the players was fantastic.

“We only had Sunday to prepare, we watched a couple of Luton’s games late on Saturday night and we tried to prepare Sunday morning.

“It’s been a quick turnaround but the effort, especially in the first half, the boys created some great chances going forward and it was very positive.

“I just felt with the way they played, they kick the ball to their two big strikers and fight for it.

“I felt we could get joy with the three players in midfield so that when we turned the ball over quickly we could hurt them with the runners – Morgan (Rogers) and CJ (Hamilton).

“The midfielders found the passes, so if we had gone in at 1-0 it would have been fantastic, but obviously it wasn’t to be.

“We’re disappointed, as we said to them in there, but we’ve got five cup finals so it’s like a goldfish, it’s already forgotten about for me.”

The result cemented the Hatters’ place in third, and boss Rob Edwards said: “We talked about the expectancy and we had to deal with that.

“It was never going to be like the previous home game (against Watford). The expectancy is we’re third, they’re in the bottom three, so just turn up and win and we know it’s not like that.

“We were a little bit open at times in the first half and then when they got that first goal from a set-play, which is unlike us, the job’s doubly difficult.

“The timing of the equaliser was key. It gave everyone a lift, the crowd were lifted, some belief for the boys as well, and we were able to get into them and…find a way second half.

“I don’t worry about us against Sheffield United and Sunderland away, or Watford here, the lads are up for it, the crowd’s up for it, the environment and atmosphere takes care of itself.

“We showed great character and belief in what we do as well, so in the end, delighted, but at the time and during the game I think we all sensed it, it was a dangerous game that one.”