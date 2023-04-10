Morecambe boss Derek Adams hails ‘absolutely brilliant’ display in Pompey draw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe boss Derek Adams hailed an “absolutely brilliant” performance from his side after they drew 0-0 at Portsmouth to keep alive their slim hopes of staying in Sky Bet League One.

The visitors were spared defeat by goalkeeper Connor Ripley’s stunning late save to keep out Reeco Hackett’s header.

Adams said: “From start to finish we started on the front foot and took the game to Portsmouth.

“We created a lot of good opportunities. Coming here is never easy and can be tough at times, and with them pushing for a play-off place, I thought we were absolutely brilliant.

“We changed the system and the personnel today and it worked for us. It’s an extremely difficult division and it’s not the first time we’ve had to do it.

“I thought there were a lot of top performances. We passed forward into good areas and were unfortunate not to go ahead.

“The way we opened up Portsmouth a number of times was pleasing. We just needed that final run.

“Pompey were throwing everything at us in the end, and likewise we threw everything at them. Connor Ripley didn’t have much to do, but that was a superb save right at the death from the header.”

Both sides were looking for all three points for totally different reasons, but neither were able to fully take control.

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho said: “It was a bit of a disappointment today, not just because of the result, but we weren’t really at the races. I can’t fault the effort, the endeavour, or the energy.

“But we just didn’t have enough quality overall, especially in the second half. The game just seemed to die a death. The ball broke down in areas that it shouldn’t have and we gave the ball away too much.

“We created good chances in the first half, but Tom Lowery was unable to produce the finishes needed.

“We were in complete control of the game. Morecambe came with their game plan and they stuck to it well.”