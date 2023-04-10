Richie Wellens remains philosophical despite Orient surrendering two-goal lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Richie Wellens remains philosophical despite Orient surrendering two-goal lead

By Press Association
Richie Wellens (Ben Whitley/PA)
Richie Wellens (Ben Whitley/PA)

Richie Wellens remained philosophical after watching his Leyton Orient side surrender a two-goal half-time lead against relegation-haunted Harrogate.

Orient sit eight points clear at the top of the table with six games remaining and require just six more points to guarantee promotion.

A brace by Ruel Sotiriou took his tally for the campaign to eight as the O’s looked in complete control at 2-0 but a resurgent performance after the interval by the visitors saw them earn a draw thanks to goals from Anthony O’Connor and George Thomson.

“When your two nil up at home and don’t win it’s disappointing,” Wellens stated.

“But you have to give some credit to Harrogate. They are fighting for their lives and their livelihoods and when they got their opportunities they took them.

“We looked so comfortable in the first half and had numerous chances to get the third but football is never the same flow and can suddenly change.

“I thought the players just suddenly became lethargic and slow. We conceded at a bad time which gave them a lifeline. We played one backward pass and then another and it becomes easy to press and little things we’ve done in the last six or seven weeks we couldn’t repeat.

“I understand the supporters because it’s put a massive dampener on things but if you’d had offered us seven points from the last three and 12 games unbeaten we have to look at the positives.

“We came into the game 11 points clear and we are still 11 points clear of fourth.”

Town manager Simon Weaver was delighted to see his side emerge with a  draw.

“After the first half, we’d have never called that because the standard of performance was nowhere near,” he admitted.

“I was bitterly disappointed especially as we were playing the league leaders in a great atmosphere but we just weren’t performing in the first half.

“We had words with the players at half time and rejigged it so to get that great response from the players which was no mean feat coming to a rampant and in-form Orient and getting a point was incredible.

“Warren Burrell wasn’t too happy when he was told he was left out the side before the game and he showed exactly the right way to react. I don’t want players happy not to be playing and when he came on at half time. I thought he did ever so well.

“We have to be honest we weren’t at the races first half and we can’t afford too many of those between now and the end of the season.

“But the character and result gives us a real buzz now for the final games of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Corran Ferry crosses the Narrows to Ardgour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
‘Mortifying and embarrassing’: Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
2
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
4
Jess Carle, founder of Solasta Skin, caught up with Society. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
From Aberdeenshire to Florida: Vegan skincare entrepreneur celebrates self-love success
5
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
6
Sir-Reel Clarks performing with Aaron Clark playing the melodeon. Image: Andrea Clark.
Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as ‘too challenging’ to do music at school…
7
Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen applauds the Dons fans after the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
‘I’ve genuinely loved every minute’: Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
8
To go with story by Wai-Ling Chung. - Picture shows; Masterchef S19 People: Geva Blackett **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 4TH APRIL 2023** Episode Number: Heat 1 TX week: 15 Channels: BBC One Credit: BBC/Shine TV Photographer: Production Image copyright: Shine TV Image type: Episodic Embargo Date: 04-04-2023 00:01 Image ID: 425764. -. Supplied by BBC/Shine TV Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett to star on MasterChef TV show tonight
2
9
Easter - Motorcycle Action Group 1992-04-18 (C)AJL Used P&J 20.04.2992, Used EE 02.04.2015 "Caption: "Setting a good eggs-ample ... bikers congregate before delivering their Easter gifts." Story: "A fleet of leather-clad bikers took to the streets of Aberdeen at the weekend to spread a little Easter cheer to children and old people in and around the city. Shaking off their "Hell's Angel" image, the motorcyclists spent Saturday afternoon delivering Easter eggs and chocolate goodies to residents in homes throughout the Aberdeen area. The event, organised by the Motorcycle Action Group, has been held annually for five years."
Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years
10
Mihails Hodzajevs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack

More from Press and Journal

MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Calmac Ullapool to Stornoway service cancelled following engine failure
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
A99 Wick to Latheron road reopens following crash involving car and lorry
Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Highland League Football. Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers (red) at Bellslea Park. Brora's Paul Brindle scores the winning goal. CR0019596 22/02/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
4 December 2021. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Brora Rangers and Huntly. PICTURE CONTENT - 16 Brora Mathew Wright and 5 Huntly Michael Clark
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Interim manager Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented