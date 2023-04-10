He was a fool to sack me – Joey Barton enjoys winning return to Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

He was a fool to sack me – Joey Barton enjoys winning return to Fleetwood

By Press Association
Joey Barton enjoyed his return to Fleetwood (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Joey Barton enjoyed his return to Fleetwood (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Joey Barton admitted getting one over on his former club Fleetwood was extra sweet after Bristol Rovers came from behind to record a 2-1 away win.

Lewis Gibson cancelled out Jayden Stockley’s opener with a scrambled equaliser after goalkeeper Jay Lynch fumbled a shot, and Gavin Ward scored with a cross into the box that bypassed everyone and sailed in.

And Barton, sacked as manager by Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley in January 2021, could not help but smile at overseeing Rovers’ victory on his old turf.

“Is there added satisfaction coming here and winning? Yeah, absolutely,” he said.

“He was a fool to sack me and you can see from the style of football the way the club’s gone since.

“To be fair to Scott (Brown) he’s turned it round with a good cup run and he’s picked them up in the table and it’s taken a bit of time.

“But my mind goes to winning the game. I want to beat my children at Connect 4 or tiddlywinks, I don’t give anyone an inch, in anything.

“It added a bit of spice coming back here. It’s sweet to beat your former club but I’ll take three points anywhere, from anyone.

“I thought we were unfortunate to go in at half time behind. They are a set-play team and we didn’t think it was a corner but we didn’t defend the second phase of it, so that was disappointing.

“That’s all they really had, long balls into Stockley and second-phase or set-pieces.

“We told the boys at half-time to just settle down and we got more penetration through the middle. We just tweaked it a little bit and I thought we were good value for the win.”

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was infuriated by the performance of referee Sam Barrott, particularly when Shaun Rooney was felled in the visitors’ penalty area but claims for a penalty were waved away.

“Our performance was good enough to get a point, maybe even to win the game but it was more about a refereeing decision,” he said.

“We should have had a penalty when Rooney’s clean through and about to square the ball. There’s no need for him to go down. He’s clipped his heels when he’s in the box and it’s a clear and obvious penalty.

“I went to speak to him but it doesn’t do anything, we probably need to go above his head and we’ll get another apology. It feels like a real injustice not to get the opportunity to square it.

“In the first half we were happy but we knew there was going to be a reaction, we knew that was going to happen so we needed to make sure we held out a little bit longer.

“For their first goal, their strikers and midfielders were on the move a lot quicker than ours. We switched off and a couple of lads just stood around expecting others to do their job.

“The second goal was a freak, there was nothing we could do about it. It’s a disappointing result but the performance I was happy with.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Corran Ferry crosses the Narrows to Ardgour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
‘Mortifying and embarrassing’: Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
2
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
4
Jess Carle, founder of Solasta Skin, caught up with Society. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
From Aberdeenshire to Florida: Vegan skincare entrepreneur celebrates self-love success
5
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
6
Sir-Reel Clarks performing with Aaron Clark playing the melodeon. Image: Andrea Clark.
Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as ‘too challenging’ to do music at school…
7
Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen applauds the Dons fans after the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
‘I’ve genuinely loved every minute’: Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
8
To go with story by Wai-Ling Chung. - Picture shows; Masterchef S19 People: Geva Blackett **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 4TH APRIL 2023** Episode Number: Heat 1 TX week: 15 Channels: BBC One Credit: BBC/Shine TV Photographer: Production Image copyright: Shine TV Image type: Episodic Embargo Date: 04-04-2023 00:01 Image ID: 425764. -. Supplied by BBC/Shine TV Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett to star on MasterChef TV show tonight
2
9
Easter - Motorcycle Action Group 1992-04-18 (C)AJL Used P&J 20.04.2992, Used EE 02.04.2015 "Caption: "Setting a good eggs-ample ... bikers congregate before delivering their Easter gifts." Story: "A fleet of leather-clad bikers took to the streets of Aberdeen at the weekend to spread a little Easter cheer to children and old people in and around the city. Shaking off their "Hell's Angel" image, the motorcyclists spent Saturday afternoon delivering Easter eggs and chocolate goodies to residents in homes throughout the Aberdeen area. The event, organised by the Motorcycle Action Group, has been held annually for five years."
Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years
10
Mihails Hodzajevs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack

More from Press and Journal

MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Calmac Ullapool to Stornoway service cancelled following engine failure
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
A99 Wick to Latheron road reopens following crash involving car and lorry
Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Highland League Football. Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers (red) at Bellslea Park. Brora's Paul Brindle scores the winning goal. CR0019596 22/02/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
4 December 2021. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Brora Rangers and Huntly. PICTURE CONTENT - 16 Brora Mathew Wright and 5 Huntly Michael Clark
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Interim manager Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented